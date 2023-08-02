‘Riverdale’ Stars Come Together to Support Casey Cott’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ Debut on Broadway: ‘You’re a Star’

Riverdale actor Casey Cott is feeling the love from his co-stars!

Cott, 30, made his Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge:! The Musical Tuesday night — and his castmates from the hit CW television series were there to cheer him on.

Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch — who play Jughead Jones and Cheryl Blossom respectively on Riverdale — both posted on their Instagram Story on Tuesday to support their co-star in his new role as Christian in Moulin Rouge. Cott will be in the Broadway production for a limited engagement through December



“@caseycott, you're a star, this show is AMAZING,” Petsch, 28, wrote over an image of an advertisement inside New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre showing Cott in character as Christian.

On his Instagram, Sprouse, 30, shared an image of seated audience members with the stage curtain in the background, writing: “@caseycott and family at opening night.”

Cott has also been previewing his big moment on the Broadway stage himself. The actor shared photos on Instagram last week, including one that featured him in costume.

“Still can’t figure out what to do with my hands @moulinrougebway,” he captioned the image.

He also posted a promotional image of his Moulin Rouge character in a very romantic embrace with costar Courtney Reed, who plays Satine, writing: “Next week!! @moulinrougebway We are having absolutely zero fun over here!”



Scott is best known for his role as Kevin Keller on Riverdale, the live-action CW adaptation of the Archie comics. The series, which ran for seven seasons, will conclude this month.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, helmed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, is a stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film that starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan MacGregor. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including best musical and recently marked its 1,000th performance after four years on Broadway.

PEOPLE recently unveiled a new video of Cott and Reed (Aladdin) performing "Come What May," from the production. In the clip, Cott and Reed sing the song in the rehearsal studio.

Casey Cott and Courtney Reed. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Prior to his Broadway debut, Cott spoke with Entertainment Weekly about playing the part of Christian in the musical. “The first time I saw Moulin Rouge the film was many, many years ago and I just remember thinking it was so magical. I've always been a massive Baz Luhrmann fan and there's no surprise Moulin Rouge translates to Broadway so seamlessly.”

He added: “When I heard I had gotten the role, I went back and watched the film again. I was just as enthralled as the first time. It's such a timeless classic and so fun to see how each member of the film's cast have these incredible careers now. I'm just such a fan of all of it!”

In the same EW interview, he acknowledged how much Riverdale had been a huge part of his life. “We are so lucky to have it and to have had one final season to say goodbye. With that being said, I've been itching to get back onstage for a while now, and doing it with this cast and crew is such a thrill.”

Cott has been married to Nichola Basara since 2021. The couple are expecting their first child together — a boy, due in September.









