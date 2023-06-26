'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott to Make Broadway Debut as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Casey Cott will star in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' in a limited engagement from August 1 through Dec. 3 in New York City

By
Tommy McArdle
Updated on June 26, 2023 04:42PM EDT
Casey Cott and Moulin Rouge on Broadway
Casey Cott will star as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' on Broadway in a limited engagement running from August 1 to Dec. 3. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty, Evan Zimmerman/Boneau Bryan Brown

Casey Cott is headed to Broadway!

On Monday, Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced that Riverdale actor Cott, 30, will join the production's cast as Christian for a limited engagement with the show from August 1 through Dec. 3.

Cott will star in the Broadway production alongside Courtney Reed as Satine, who will take over the role at the same time. The show's current stars, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Derek Klena, will wrap their runs as star-crossed lovers Satine and Christian on July 30, according to a press release.

"Growing up as a theater kid, you just dream that one day you have the privilege of being on Broadway," the actor, who will make his Broadway debut in the production, recently told Entertainment Weekly of joining the cast. "It's astounding."

"The talent within the cast is crazy. I can't wait to learn from them all and share the stage every night," he said of his hopes for his run with the production. "The character itself is filled with such an array of dynamics/twists/turns which, again, is all thanks to the superb creative team!"

Moulin Rouge the Musical on Broadway
Cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Matthew Murphy/Boneau Bryan Brown

Cott will make his Broadway debut after starring on Riverdale, the live-action CW adaptation of the Archie comics, for its entire seven-season run, expected to wrap after season seven's end.

"I've always been a massive Baz Luhrmann fan and there's no surprise Moulin Rouge translates to Broadway so seamlessly," Cott told EW of Moulin Rouge!, which is adapted from the 2001 Academy Award-winning film of the same name by director Luhrmann. "I've also been a massive Alex Timbers fan for many years. The two of them have created such a wonderful spectacle and it's truly humbling to be a part of."

Cott said he "went back and watched the film again" after learning he was cast as Christian for the upcoming limited engagement.

"I was just as enthralled as the first time," he told the outlet. "It's such a timeless classic and so fun to see how each member of the film's cast have these incredible careers now. I'm just such a fan of all of it!"

Casey Cott on Riverdale
Casey Cott as Kevin Keller on The CW's 'Riverdale'.

Justine Yeung/The CW

The production's current Broadway cast includes André Ward, David Harris, Ricky Rojas, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Oyoyo Joi, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams and Ricardo Zayas.

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are currently on sale through Feb. 25, 2024. The show is playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
