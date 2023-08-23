'Riverdale' Reaches an Important — and Romantic — 'Culmination' in the Series Finale — Watch! (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Cheryl and Toni welcome everyone to their collaborative art show: "There's no separation between our art and our love"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 12:00PM EDT

As Riverdale comes to a close after seven seasons, it's time for fans to say goodbye — sob! — to one of the show's most beloved pairings: Cheryl and Toni, aka "Choni."

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's series finale, the couple welcomes everyone to The Dark Room for their art show, a "culmination" of the girlfriends' creative work together over the past year.

"Thank you all for coming tonight," Cheryl, who is played by Madelaine Petsch, warmly tells their classmates and friends as she takes the stage with Toni, portrayed by Vanessa Morgan.

"This is the culmination of a year-long collaboration between myself and my partner in all things, Toni Topaz," Cheryl continues.

Riverdale Sneak Peek
Riverdale Cheryl and Toni.

The CW

"Our relationship is the most thrilling thing I could have ever imagined," she adds, lovingly holding her girlfriend's hand and exchanging adoring looks. "We're always creating. There's no separation between our art and our love."

Cheryl invites the guests — which includes pairings Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott), and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Midge (Abby Ross) — to "mingle," enjoy their work and "feel free to buy a piece or two."

Riverdale Sneak Peek
Riverdale Archie and Betty.

The CW

Toni chimes in to add that she'll also be selling a collected edition of the first six issues of Black Athena, Riverdale High's "acclaimed" literary magazine.

"It's sure to be a collector's item!" she remarks with a big smile, and the crowd cheers.

Riverdale Sneak Peek
Riverdale Toni Topaz.

The CW

Riverdale ends Wednesday after seven seasons on The CW. The quirky teen drama, which premiered in 2017, was initially a dark high school murder mystery loosely inspired by the classic Archie Comics. Over the years, the series experimented with a various genres and wild storylines — fans have endured everything from Gargoyle Kings to time travel to Chad Michael Murray portraying a cult leader who literally attempts to escape by launching himself out of a rocket.

The latest season sees the group back in high school, stuck in the '50s after a comet wiped out the town of Riverdale and forced Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to send them all back in time. Up until last week's penultimate episode, the friends had no memories of their prior lives.

In an interview with Vulture that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Petsch, 29, and Morgan, 31, said they were "grateful" for Choni fans' support over the years.

The popular relationship first came to fruition when Toni's character was introduced in season 2.

Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch
Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Being in a female-female relationship on the show was interesting because Vanessa and I were the biggest supporters of having more sexual encounters on the show. And I feel like some people were scared of that," Petsch told Vulture. "In season three, she and I just decided with a director to put in this sex scene that wasn’t there."

"And that, I think, broke the barrier of allowing us to be more like the other couples on the show," she continued. "I felt it was really important for our particular relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riverdale's series finale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related Articles
See Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette Reunion and an Ode to Paradise
See Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 'Bachelorette' Reunion — Including a Glimpse of 'Paradise'
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelorette' Season 20: 'A Man That I Can Love Forever'
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
The Bachelorette's New Fiancés Charity and Dotun Want to 'Show What Black Love Can Be Like' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Yara Has Secretly Taken Birth Control for Months Because She's 'Not Ready' for Another Baby with Jovi
90 Day: Yara Has Secretly Taken Birth Control for Months Because She's 'Not Ready' for Another Baby with Jovi
OutDaughtered Adam and the girls fish
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive)
'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season
'All Rise': Lola Asks the Team to 'Take Care of Each Other' amid Doubts in Final Trailer (Exclusive)
ABC's "United We Fall" stars Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan.
Jane Curtin Says She Cringed Watching Some of Her Early 'SNL' Work: 'It Wasn't Funny' (Exclusive)
Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah)
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Says Christopher Briney Went 'Complete Goblin Mode' Filming Finale
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. (L to R) Kat Shelton, James Morris, Roxanne Kaiser, Ryann McCracken, Nick Lachey, Alex Chapman, Treyvon Brunson, Antonio Mattei in episode 202 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
'The Ultimatum': All About the Bombshell That Led 1 Couple to Become 'Distraught' and Exit Early (Exclusive)
Charity, Joey
Charity Lawson Weighs In on Joey Becoming the Next Bachelor: 'Rooting for Him' (Exclusive)
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+.
5 Great Shows to Watch When You've Already Binged Everything Else
Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC; Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England
Rosario Dawson Honors 'Gentle, Brilliant' Ray Stevenson 3 Months After 'Ahsoka' Costar's Death (Exclusive)
Janelle, Cody Sister Wives
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is 'Very Interested' in Reconciling with Janelle and Feels They Can 'Find Trust Again'
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Will Have 2 Weddings — but Not a '17-Year-Length Engagement' (Exclusive)