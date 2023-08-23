'Riverdale' Reaches an Important — and Romantic — 'Culmination' in the Series Finale — Watch! (Exclusive)

As Riverdale comes to a close after seven seasons, it's time for fans to say goodbye — sob! — to one of the show's most beloved pairings: Cheryl and Toni, aka "Choni."

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's series finale, the couple welcomes everyone to The Dark Room for their art show, a "culmination" of the girlfriends' creative work together over the past year.

"Thank you all for coming tonight," Cheryl, who is played by Madelaine Petsch, warmly tells their classmates and friends as she takes the stage with Toni, portrayed by Vanessa Morgan.

"This is the culmination of a year-long collaboration between myself and my partner in all things, Toni Topaz," Cheryl continues.

Riverdale Cheryl and Toni. The CW

"Our relationship is the most thrilling thing I could have ever imagined," she adds, lovingly holding her girlfriend's hand and exchanging adoring looks. "We're always creating. There's no separation between our art and our love."

Cheryl invites the guests — which includes pairings Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott), and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Midge (Abby Ross) — to "mingle," enjoy their work and "feel free to buy a piece or two."

Riverdale Archie and Betty. The CW

Toni chimes in to add that she'll also be selling a collected edition of the first six issues of Black Athena, Riverdale High's "acclaimed" literary magazine.

"It's sure to be a collector's item!" she remarks with a big smile, and the crowd cheers.

Riverdale Toni Topaz. The CW

Riverdale ends Wednesday after seven seasons on The CW. The quirky teen drama, which premiered in 2017, was initially a dark high school murder mystery loosely inspired by the classic Archie Comics. Over the years, the series experimented with a various genres and wild storylines — fans have endured everything from Gargoyle Kings to time travel to Chad Michael Murray portraying a cult leader who literally attempts to escape by launching himself out of a rocket.

The latest season sees the group back in high school, stuck in the '50s after a comet wiped out the town of Riverdale and forced Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to send them all back in time. Up until last week's penultimate episode, the friends had no memories of their prior lives.

In an interview with Vulture that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Petsch, 29, and Morgan, 31, said they were "grateful" for Choni fans' support over the years.

The popular relationship first came to fruition when Toni's character was introduced in season 2.

Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Being in a female-female relationship on the show was interesting because Vanessa and I were the biggest supporters of having more sexual encounters on the show. And I feel like some people were scared of that," Petsch told Vulture. "In season three, she and I just decided with a director to put in this sex scene that wasn’t there."

"And that, I think, broke the barrier of allowing us to be more like the other couples on the show," she continued. "I felt it was really important for our particular relationship."

Riverdale's series finale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

