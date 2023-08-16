Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and More Remember Luke Perry's 'Passionate' Presence: 'An Oracle'

Madelaine Petsch credited Perry as a "huge reason why the show is where it is today," while Camila Mendes expressed her gratitude for the actor: "We were lucky to work with him"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Cole Sprouse attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "Riverdale" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California; Luke Perry attends the Build Series to discuss "Riverdale" at Build Studio on October 8, 2018 in New York City; Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
From left: Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry and Camila Mendes. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Dominik Bindl/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

As Riverdale draws to a close after seven seasons, the cast is reflecting on their forever bond with late costar Luke Perry.

In an interview with Vulture conducted before the SAG strike, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch reminisced about the lasting positive impact Perry, who played Archie's (KJ Apa) dad Fred Andrews, had on them.

The actor died of a stroke in March 2019 at the age of 52.

Riverdale -- "Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World" Pictured: Luke Perry as Fred
Luke Perry as Fred on 'Riverdale'.

Dean Buscher/The CW

"Luke was an oracle for me and for a lot of the people on the show," said Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the series. "Especially in guiding us during those first two years of chaos and confusion and the rise to success.  I think he’s a huge reason why the show is where it is today."

Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, chimed in that Perry seemed to have a way of anticipating everything the actors "would be going through" throughout their time on the show. For many of the cast members, the quirky teen drama was their first major role.

"I often think about how [Perry] would be sitting answering these questions if he were still with us," Sprouse, 31, reflected.

Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California
Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mendes, who portrayed Veronica Lodge, wholeheartedly agreed, adding, "We were lucky to work with him."

The stars also fondly recalled Perry's warm demeanor and fashionable style. Petsch, 28, remembered how he would wear his "little glasses" while Sprouse said he had a "beautiful and passionate" way of speaking "where he got super-close to your face."

This is far from the first time the cast has honored the beloved actor. Riverdale's season 4 premiere ("Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam") served as a tribute to both Perry and his character Fred. The episode also included a guest appearance by his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and friend Shannen Doherty.

"We suffered a huge, huge, huge loss and it’s something we’re going to be feeling for as long as we’re lucky enough to keep making the show," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

During a 2020 interview on The View, Apa, 26, called his late costar "one of the best people I've ever known in my life" and added that, "I hope I can be half the man that he was."

Riverdale -- "Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt" Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Luke Perry as Fred
KJ Apa and Luke Perry in 2018 on 'Riverdale'.

Dean Buscher/The CW

"I miss him. I miss talking to him," he shared at the time. "He was so important to me, just because, I feel like, he always had my best interests. I just miss chatting to him. I miss listening to him, you know?”

Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on The CW series, has also paid tribute to Perry in the past.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” she wrote in a 2020 tweet. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The series finale will air Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Related Articles
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - 6/12/23
Kelly Ripa Admits She Has 'Great Interest' in Retiring but Is 'Very Happy' Co-Hosting 'Live' with Husband Mark
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Cole Sprouse Claims He Received 'Nasty' and 'Criminal' Backlash from Fans After Lili Reinhart Split
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews,
KJ Apa Says Shirtless ‘Riverdale’ Scenes Took a Toll on Him: ‘It Can Mess with Your Head’
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards
Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'
Darren Kent attends the Raindance Film Festival's Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel
'Game of Thrones' Actor Darren Kent Dead at 39 After Long-Term Health Struggles: 'An Amazing Human Being'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Nothing' Happened to Cause Jason Tartick Split but They Stopped Prioritizing Each Other
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco's Partner Got Wise to Her 'Big Bang' Fame Only After His Family 'Kept Calling Her Penny'
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 on ABC. CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Tells 1 Ex She Gave Him 'A Lot More Grace' Than She Should Have During 'Men Tell All'
Martin Short, Selena Gomez,
Selena Gomez Shares Toe-Tapping Tribute to Her 'Buddy' Steve Martin on His 78th Birthday
Brynn Whitfield at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Says She Attempted Suicide in First Grade amid Family Trauma: 'Scared out of My Mind'
Expelled 'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence on Removal for Using the N-Word
Expelled 'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence After Removal for Using the N-Word
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell Walks the Picket Line After Backtracking on Comments About 'Frustrating' Actors' Strike
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0ZzO0yMM-/?img_index=1 Headline: Shanna Moakler Announces The Death of Her Father After Losing Her Mother Earlier This Year
Shanna Moakler Reveals Her Dad Has Died 7 Months After Losing Her Mom: 'My World Will Never Be the Same'
(L-R) Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, alongside members of SAG-AFTRA and their supporters, pose for a photograph while picketing
'Parks and Recreation' Reunion! Lil Sebastian Joins Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman and More in Rare Get-Together