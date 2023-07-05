Watch the Stars of 'Riverdale' Sing and Dance Their Way into 'Archie the Musical!' (Exclusive)

Riverdale is set to air its final special musical episode ever on Wednesday night — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at "Monday, Senior Year" from Archie the Musical!

In the show's opening number, Archie (KJ Apa) climbs out of bed in the morning and dashes next door to greet Betty (Lili Reinhart) as Veronica (Camila Mendes) is shown picking out the perfect outfit for the school day. The three of them ride together in Archie’s car to Riverdale High before joining a group of their classmates on the front steps and breaking out into song.

The crowd of students includes Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton), Clay (Karl Walcott), Julian (Nicholas Barasch), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Midge (Abby Ross).

“These are the days, these are the days,” the students belt out. “Monday, senior year!”

The "Riverdale" cast sings "Monday, Senior Year". The CW

The CW's episode synopsis teases, “After Principal Featherhead (William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin present him with an original musical written by him and Clay, Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie to question what he wants in life, while Betty and Veronica confront what’s going on between them.”

Archie the Musical! marks the seventh musical episode of the series. The CW drama previously paid tribute to Little Shop of Horrors, Carrie, American Psycho, Heathers: The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Next to Normal.

KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart in "Archie the Musical!". The CW

Riverdale, which premiered in January 2017 and is very loosely based on the Archie Comics, is set to conclude on Aug. 23 after seven seasons. The final season sees the characters stuck in the 1950s with no memories of any previous events after a comet destroyed the timeline in the season 6 finale.



To commemorate the end of filming last week, Mendes posted an emotional tribute to the series on Instagram. She described wrapping Riverdale as “not just saying goodbye to a TV show,” but “saying goodbye to an entire life.”

“there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale,” she wrote. “it doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us.”

Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Amy Sussman/Getty

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.