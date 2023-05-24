Rita Wilson Mocks Report That Tom Hanks Got Into a ‘Terse’ Exchange in Cannes: ‘Nice Try!’

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say?" wrote Rita Wilson of photos showing her and Tom Hanks at the Cannes Film Festival

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 24, 2023 12:50 PM
Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Photo:

ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty

Rita Wilson is clearing up claims about Tom Hanks on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

The couple attended the Asteroid City premiere on Tuesday along with costars and director Wes Anderson. One photo captured at the event showed Hanks, 66, with a scrunched face and pointing while he and Wilson, also 66, spoke to a staffer on the red carpet.

Afterward, Wilson posted a screenshot of a report that claimed her husband "appeared to have a very terse interaction with a worker," based on the photo. She denied the claim and clarified what was going on in the photograph.

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" wrote Wilson of the noisy red carpet experience. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

A rep for Hanks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hanks and Wilson did not attend the photo call and press conference with the Asteroid City cast members on Wednesday. He is set to deliver the commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday in Massachusetts.

Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Rita Wilson/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson documented her Cannes outing on Instagram, writing, "@asteroidcity world premiere. Cannes. What a joy to work with Wes Anderson and Tom along with an extraordinary cast. Hope you see it. Theaters June 16!"

"Thank you @versace @donatella_versace and the fantastic team Teresa, Parmjeet, and Elenia (!) for making us look so good!!! @bulgari thank you for the jewels! Stylist: @maryammalakpour swipe to see the dress without the cape."

Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The singer/songwriter and Hanks celebrated 35 years of marriage in April. In December, Wilson told PEOPLE about choosing to put her career on somewhat of a hold to raise her family.

"I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things," she said. "Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Wilson said she and Hanks "have always been supportive of each other and what we do."

"I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, 'Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.' I would think, 'Why are they saying that?' Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me," she said.

"If you have someone who is happy for your success, and you're happy for their success, that's not even an issue that comes up," Wilson added. "... Somebody else's success does not diminish my own."

Related Articles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Cozy Up on 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes: Photos
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: ‘Love Is Everything’. https://twitter.com/ritawilson/status/1652678451617230851?s=46&t=hL2b4qXbShfRBJDBdsL4hg. Rita Wilson/Instagram
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: 'Love Is Everything'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost in Cannes, Plus Hailee Steinfeld in N.Y.C., Steve Carell and More
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Elle Fanning attends The 2023 Met Gala
Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes
Meg Ryan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Meg Ryan's Life and Career in Photos
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Says He Could Still Star in Movies After His Death, Thanks to AI
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
(L to R) Jake Ryan, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release.
Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson Light Up Trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Harvard University Names Tom Hanks 2023 Commencement Speaker: 'A True Master of His Craft'
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Dennis Mong
Mariana Treviño Says She Felt 'Very Close' to Tom Hanks and His Family When Making 'Man Called Otto'
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline