Rita Wilson Mocks Report That Tom Hanks Got Into a ‘Terse’ Exchange in Cannes: ‘Nice Try!’

Rita Wilson is clearing up claims about Tom Hanks on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

The couple attended the Asteroid City premiere on Tuesday along with costars and director Wes Anderson. One photo captured at the event showed Hanks, 66, with a scrunched face and pointing while he and Wilson, also 66, spoke to a staffer on the red carpet.

Afterward, Wilson posted a screenshot of a report that claimed her husband "appeared to have a very terse interaction with a worker," based on the photo. She denied the claim and clarified what was going on in the photograph.

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" wrote Wilson of the noisy red carpet experience. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

Hanks and Wilson did not attend the photo call and press conference with the Asteroid City cast members on Wednesday. He is set to deliver the commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday in Massachusetts.

Wilson documented her Cannes outing on Instagram, writing, "@asteroidcity world premiere. Cannes. What a joy to work with Wes Anderson and Tom along with an extraordinary cast. Hope you see it. Theaters June 16!"

"Thank you @versace @donatella_versace and the fantastic team Teresa, Parmjeet, and Elenia (!) for making us look so good!!! @bulgari thank you for the jewels! Stylist: @maryammalakpour swipe to see the dress without the cape."

The singer/songwriter and Hanks celebrated 35 years of marriage in April. In December, Wilson told PEOPLE about choosing to put her career on somewhat of a hold to raise her family.

"I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things," she said. "Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice."

Wilson said she and Hanks "have always been supportive of each other and what we do."

"I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, 'Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.' I would think, 'Why are they saying that?' Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me," she said.

"If you have someone who is happy for your success, and you're happy for their success, that's not even an issue that comes up," Wilson added. "... Somebody else's success does not diminish my own."