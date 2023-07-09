Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'

"He is one of the smartest people I know," Wilson wrote in her birthday tribute to Hanks

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Published on July 9, 2023 09:43AM EDT
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Photo:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Happy birthday, Tom Hanks!

Rita Wilson celebrated her husband's 67th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a photograph of Hanks, Wilson, 66, began the caption of her post, "Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children."

"He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, 😂 (why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita), DJs regularly on @bossradio66, is happiest being surround[ed] by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops," she continued.

Added Wilson: "He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love! 🎂💕🌸💐💕🎂🌸💐💕🎂🌸🎂💕🌸."

In the comments section of his wife's post, Hanks was met with love and celebratory comments from various famous faces.

"😍 Happy birthday," wrote Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as Sharon Stone said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TH👏👏👏👏👏."

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni commented, "I can’t love this post more! Love you guys!!! Happy Birthday Tom 🥳🎉❤️."

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, meanwhile, added, "Happy Bday 👏your blessed! Keep spreading the love❤️."

Actor Tom Hanks attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Captain Phillips" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 30, 2013

David Livingston/Getty

Hanks' birthday celebrations take place after he and Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary back in April. At the time, Wilson shared a sweet photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she captioned the social media posts.

The pair's relationship dates back four decades, when they first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981. Though they were just friends at first, since Hanks was married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes at the time, they later went public with their relationship in 1986.

After two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988 and later had two kids together, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. (Wilson is also a stepmom to Hanks' older kids, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.)

