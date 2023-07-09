Entertainment Movies Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family' "He is one of the smartest people I know," Wilson wrote in her birthday tribute to Hanks By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 09:43AM EDT Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Happy birthday, Tom Hanks! Rita Wilson celebrated her husband's 67th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photograph of Hanks, Wilson, 66, began the caption of her post, "Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children." "He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, 😂 (why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita), DJs regularly on @bossradio66, is happiest being surround[ed] by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops," she continued. Added Wilson: "He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love! 🎂💕🌸💐💕🎂🌸💐💕🎂🌸🎂💕🌸." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: 'Love Is Everything' In the comments section of his wife's post, Hanks was met with love and celebratory comments from various famous faces. "😍 Happy birthday," wrote Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as Sharon Stone said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TH👏👏👏👏👏." Chris Cornell's daughter Toni commented, "I can’t love this post more! Love you guys!!! Happy Birthday Tom 🥳🎉❤️." Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, meanwhile, added, "Happy Bday 👏your blessed! Keep spreading the love❤️." David Livingston/Getty Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share the Secret to Being Good Grandparents: 'Make Macaroni and Cheese Perfectly' Hanks' birthday celebrations take place after he and Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary back in April. At the time, Wilson shared a sweet photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she captioned the social media posts. The pair's relationship dates back four decades, when they first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981. Though they were just friends at first, since Hanks was married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes at the time, they later went public with their relationship in 1986. After two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988 and later had two kids together, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. (Wilson is also a stepmom to Hanks' older kids, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.)