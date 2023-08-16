Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Husband Taika Waititi on His Birthday: ‘Thank You for Showing Me What Love Really Is’

The couple tied the knot in August 2022 in front of an intimate gathering of family and friends

Published on August 16, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora posted a sweet Instagram tribute to husband Taika Waititi in honor of his 48th birthday. Photo:

Rita Ora/Instagram

Rita Ora is happy to have husband Taika Waititi by her side.

The "Shine Ya Light" singer, 32, shared a touching tribute to the Thor: Love and Thunder director in honor of his 48th birthday on Wednesday, calling him the "funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life."

"You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is," she wrote in an Instagram post, which included a series of photos and videos.

"Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one," she continued. "I LOVE YOU 🥹🥰."

Ora shared a few solo photos of her husband, including one featuring him making a silly face with his tongue out and another showing him sitting in a restaurant with a sweatshirt embroidered with the words "Dirty Dog."

The performer also included a more serious image of the pair hard at work, reviewing scripts — perhaps Waititi's next project — as well as an elevator selfie capturing the New Zealand-born filmmaker kissing Ora on the neck.

Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora takes a mirror selfie as husband Taika Waititi kisses her neck.

Rita Ora/Instagram

Two video clips included in the carousel offer a glimpse into the duo's playful vibe together, as they jumped and sang at a music festival in one and showed off their back seat dance movies in the other.

In honor of their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this month, Ora and Waititi — who began dating in early 2021 — shared never-before-seen photos and details of their nuptials with Vogue. They told the magazine they kept the ceremony small and intimate. "It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends," Waititi said.

"At our home!" Ora added.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Rita Ora/Instagram

Still basking in that post-wedding glow, The Voice Australia judge slipped into the studio the day after the ceremony to record the romantic title track of her new album, You & I, inspired by her love for her husband.

“I was like, ‘Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I’m very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song,’” Ora exclusively told PEOPLE, recalling a conversation with producer Cirkut.

She mined private journal entries and even used real voicemails between her and Waititi in creating the songs for the album, which dropped on July 14. According to Ora, her Oscar-winning spouse was all for her sharing their love story with the world through her music.

"I was like, 'I think it'd be cool to really give people an insight into our lives,'" Ora told PEOPLE. "And he was like, 'Go for it." 

"I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste," she said, calling Waititi her "biggest supporter and advocate."

