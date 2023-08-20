Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are taking the plunge!

The "Let You Love Me" singer, 32, revealed on Instagram Saturday that she and her director-husband had an opportunity to do an ice bath in Ibiza with Dutch wellness guru Wim Hof, who touts the many health benefits of cold therapy.



"I got to meet the Ice Man himself @iceman_hof out here and he’s honestly the SWEETEST!!" Ora wrote in the post's caption. "He even performed some songs for us too 🥰🧊 Anyone else taken an ice bath before? It’s CRAZY!!"



She shared a series of photos documenting the experience, including a snapshot of her and Waititi, 48, posing with Hof in their swimsuits. A second image captured Ora perched on the edge of the bath as her husband and Hof smiled for the camera while enjoying their icy soak.

Another picture showed Ora and a friend taking their turn in the tub. The two appeared to be holding hands and had their eyes closed as they braved the freezing water.

The songstress also included a video clip of Hof serenading his guests with a guitar performance.

The motivational speaker and extreme athlete, 64, has published a series of popular wellness books promoting the myriad benefits of practicing cold therapy, along with breath work. According to Hof, taking ice baths helps reduce inflammation in the body, aids muscle soreness, strengthens the immune system, balances hormone levels, improves sleep quality and more.

Ora and Waititi are not the only celebrities getting in on the cold therapy trend. In June, model Hailey Bieber revealed that she uses cold plunges to reduce her anxiety. She posted a TikTok where she submerged herself in ice-cold water in a plunge pool, explaining that she stays in the water for at least 30 seconds to achieve results.

HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Josh have a cold plunge tank in their backyard — though they're still warming up to the wellness practice. In a recent episode of Christina on the Coast, the couple hilariously faced off in the tank to see who could withstand the frigid temperatures the longest.

While Josh seemed relatively unfazed, Christina was feeling the pain. “Breathe,” Josh advised her. “You’ve given birth to three babies, I’m sure you can do the breathing. It hurts right now, trust me.”

Josh’s cool composure soon led Christina to yell out, “Are you not cold at all?”

The pair managed to stay in the tank for three and a half minutes before waving the white flag.

As 2021 neared an end, Chris Hemsworth took the ice bath challenge and raised it. While filming in Austria at the time, the Thor: Love and Thunder star declared on Instagram, "Ice baths are old news. It's all about snow baths in 2022 🥶," alongside a photo showing him submerged in snow.

