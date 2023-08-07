Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Step Out in Matching Head-to-Toe Blue Outfits

The couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary this month

Published on August 7, 2023
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi. Photo:

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s styles are rubbing off on each other!

The couple — who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary this month — appeared in happy spirits as they sported matching head-to-toe blue outfits while leaving a hotel over the weekend.

Ora, 32, exuded modern chic as she wore a blue halter-neck minidress and a pair of knee-high heeled boots, along with a stack of silver bracelets and some hoop earrings.

The “Praise You” singer flaunted her natural curls as she wore her hair loosely and donned a pair of blue sunglasses. She carried a green handbag lined with matching feathers tucked under her arm. 

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
The couple were picture in matching blue outfits on Monday.

SplashNews.com

Waititi, 47, kept his look casual in a blue blazer and matching loose-fitting pants, worn with a blue and yellow printed shirt. He teamed his outfit with a pair of black high-top Vans sneakers and brown shades.

The couple’s appearance comes after they released never-before-seen photos from their wedding with Vogue on Friday in celebration of their first anniversary this month. 

In an interview with the publication, Waititi revealed that Ora proposed to him as he spilled further details on the nuptials. “She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly,” the Thor: Love and Thunder director confessed. 

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Ora and Waititi looked a stylish pair while leaving a hotel.

SplashNews.com

"It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported,” Waititi continued to tell the outlet. "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."

"— At our home!" Ora added. Waititi shared that the intimate wedding included only “eight people” who were “close friends and family,” while their parents “joined in on Zoom.” 

Ora appeared a beautiful bride in the wedding photos as she wore a white lace-embroidered gown with one long sleeve and ribbon details and a long, white veil. Waititi, meanwhile, looked dashing as the groom in a black double-breasted pinstripe suit.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ora opted for a second wedding dress, as she was also pictured sporting another white gown with a ruffled plunging neckline and wide long sleeves.

The singer first met Waititi at a barbecue he hosted at his Los Angeles home in 2018. The pair officially began dating three years later after they were both linked up in Australia, per Vogue

