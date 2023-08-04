Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos from 'Blissful' Wedding One Year Later

Ora and Waititi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with previously unreleased photos and details of their special day in 2022

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Updated on August 4, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple with never-before-seen photos and details of their special day.

The singer-songwriter, 32, and Marvel director, 47 — who tied the knot in August of last year — shared happy memories and a glimpse of their intimate wedding with Vogue on Friday.

"It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported,” Waititi told the outlet, also noting that Ora was the one that proposed to him. "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."

"At our home!" Ora added.

“There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Waititi shared with Vogue, adding, “It was really us and my sister Elena.” Waititi also said his daughters (Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7) were in attendance.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star said she wore Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Tom Ford dress for the nuptials. “Tom Ford is one of my favorite designers of all time and favorite humans in general,” she said of picking the designer for her wedding gown. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true.”

“I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in,” she also revealed, per Vogue. “My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.”

“Yeah, it was beautiful,”  the Thor: Ragnarok director told the outlet. The affair was so low-key, Ora said, that "it was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”

As previously reported by PEOPLE, a day after the ceremony, Ora recorded the romantic title track of You & I, her newly-released album.

“I was like, ‘Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I’m very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song,’” Ora exclusively told PEOPLE, recalling a conversation with producer Cirkut before they orchestrated music that captured the essence of the wedding.

After feeling lost in the industry a few years back, Ora’s lyrics were inspired by her love for Waititi. The “Finish Line” singer signed a new contract with the label BMG that allows her to own her master recordings. "I reconnected with everything in my life that I think needed to be fulfilled," she said. "It feels like I'm starting again."

As her relationship with Waititi — who she started dating in early 2021 — grew and strengthened, Ora turned her journal entries into songs for the July album.

"They say, 'Try and write down everything you're feeling,' but I never really did that until this album," she explained. "These journals turned into diaries I would show to my producers and be like, 'Hey, do you think we can maybe turn these into songs?' And he was like, 'Are you f---ing kidding? Yes, let's go.'"

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was pleased that Ora shared their love story through the album, which features real voicemails in the lead single “You Only Love Me” along with stories about their connection.

"I was like, 'I think it'd be cool to really give people an insight into our lives,'" Ora told PEOPLE. "And he was like, 'Go for it." 

"I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste," the performer said. "With this album and everything, I think it's just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do."

“My biggest supporter and advocate is Taika,” she continued in the interview. In the future, the stepmother to his daughters hoped to "one day" expand their family. "That’s always been a dream of mine.”

