Rita Ora on Acting with the Late Carrie Fisher in Her Final Film: I'll 'Cherish the Experience Forever' (Exclusive)

"I'm happy that people are going to finally really see this film," Ora tells PEOPLE of working with Fisher on 'Wonderwell'

Published on July 22, 2023
Rita Ora and Carrie Fisher. Photo:

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty 

More than six years after Carrie Fisher's death in 2016, the late actress' last film Wonderwell was finally released in June — and co-star Rita Ora is reminiscing on their time together.

The British pop star and actress, whose new album You & I is out now, recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Fisher on Wonderwell, which she recalls as "an amazing experience."

"I'm really actually surprised and happy that this film's finally getting the light that it deserves," Ora tells PEOPLE, after shooting the coming-of-age fairytale in Tuscany, Italy in 2016. "To say I've been in scenes with Carrie Fisher, it's insane. She's an icon — a legend."

YouTube

Wonderwell tells the story of 12-year-old Violet (Kiera Milward), who lives in Italy with her parents and sister Savannah (Nell Tiger Free) and receives an offer to work with fashion designer Yana (Ora) in an alternate magical realm. Along the way, Violet meets a witch named Hazel (Fisher), who guides the young girl to a mysterious portal to learn about her future.

The movie wrapped filming shortly before Fisher's death in December 2016, but various production delays halted its release until now.

"Obviously, that was an amazing experience working with Carrie Fisher," says Ora. "I'm going to cherish the experience forever, and I'm happy that people are going to finally really see this film."

Fisher, best known for Star Wars‘ beloved Princess Leia Organa, died of a heart attack at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher attends 'Gravity' premiere and Opening Ceremony during The 70th Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2013 in Venice, Italy.
Carrie Fisher.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Vlad Marsavin, who directed Wonderwell, spoke to Deadline earlier this year about making the film with Fisher shortly before her death. “Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," he told the outlet.

"After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team," added the filmmaker.

Now, fans can celebrate Fisher's legacy with the film. "I hope people like it," says Ora of Wonderwell. "It was really fun to make."

