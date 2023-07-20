Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)

Most brides take off for their honeymoon after saying "I do" — but not Rita Ora.

One day after the British pop star tied the knot with Marvel director Taika Waititi last summer, she went to the studio and crafted her most personal song yet, the romantic title track off her new album, You & I, which dropped Friday.

“I was like, ‘Listen dude, I got married yesterday. I’m very hungover, but I think we should write the ultimate wedding song,’” Ora, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, recalling a chat with producer Cirkut before they wrote the anthemic tune detailing her and Waititi’s intimate London ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and family before, as explained in "You & I," a celebration soundtracked by the Bangles’ “Eternal Flame” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline." "I wanted all the big classics to be played because it was super cheesy and fun," she says.

Rita Ora 'You & I' album artwork. Michella Bredahl

Though the couple generally keeps their relationship private, Ora’s ready to offer insight into her world through music. After feeling lost in the industry a few years ago, she now has love inspiring her latest lyrics and a new contract with the label BMG that allows her to own her master recordings. "I reconnected with everything in my life that I think needed to be fulfilled," she says. "It feels like I'm starting again."

You & I is her first new offering under her partnership with BMG. Many of its songs were crafted from journal entries written by Ora as her romance blossomed with Waititi, whom she was first linked to in spring 2021.

"They say, 'Try and write down everything you're feeling,' but I never really did that until this album," she explains. "These journals turned into diaries I would show to my producers and be like, 'Hey, do you think we can maybe turn these into songs?' And he was like, 'Are you f---ing kidding? Yes, let's go.'"

YouTube

The Oscar winner was happy for Ora to open up about their relationship on the album, which features actual voicemails from him on lead single "You Only Love Me" and anecdotes about their bond.

"I was like, 'I think it'd be cool to really give people an insight into our lives,'" she notes. "And he was like, 'Go for it." Waititi also lent his skills to the project, directing the music video for its second single, "Praising You."

"I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste," says the performer, who would love to work with her husband again — perhaps on a Marvel movie — if the timing is right. "With this album and everything, I think it's just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do."

With her most empowered and revealing body of work out in the world, it's clear Ora's hit her creative, professional and personal stride. And whatever she decides to do next, Waititi will be an encouraging presence alongside her.

“My biggest supporter and advocate is Taika,” says Ora. In the future, the stepmom to his two daughters (Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7) hopes to "one day" expand their family. "That’s always been a dream of mine.”

