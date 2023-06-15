'Riptide' Singer Vance Joy Marries Selen Us — See the Sweet Wedding Pics!

Vance Joy has filled the "Missing Piece" and married girlfriend Selen Us!

On Thursday, the Australian singer, 35, shared photos from his wedding ceremony with Us on social media.

The post, which he simply captioned with a butterfly emoji, featured sweet photos of the couple in their wedding day attire. One is captured from behind as the couple looks out into the distance from a balcony. In the second, Joy and Us kiss in front of a scenic body of water with florals galore.

In November of last year, Joy (real name James Gabriel Keogh) told The Daily Telegraph that he was engaged to Us during GQ's Men of the Year Awards and said their wedding ceremony wasn't too long away.

Though the couple largely remains off social media and the public eye, Joy did share photos from the event with Us by his side.

In May 2022, he shared a photo dump of sweet moments with Us on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Two trees, two trees. Coming from the same soul, the same seeds, I love the way you sway through the same breeze, just two trees two trees."

He spoke to Herald Sun in 2021 and said that his track "Missing Piece" was dedicated to her.

"I started writing it in Melbourne in lockdown. A lot of people were separated from their partners. In other songs I’ve talked about going home and that feeling of wanting to see someone," the "Mess Is Mine" singer said at the time.

"I’m in a happy place. There’s a real comfort in knowing you have a really good thing and it’s not going anywhere," he added. "What you have isn’t just for right now, it’s a long-term thing. Little bumps ain’t nothing. The distance is a challenge, but it’s all good."

Joy's latest musical release is his album Live at Sydney Opera House featuring live performances at the iconic Australian venues.

