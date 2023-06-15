'Riptide' Singer Vance Joy Marries Selen Us — See the Sweet Wedding Pics!

The couple confirmed they were engaged last November

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 06:05PM EDT
Selen Us and Vance Joy
Selen Us and Vance Joy. Photo:

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Vance Joy has filled the "Missing Piece" and married girlfriend Selen Us!

On Thursday, the Australian singer, 35, shared photos from his wedding ceremony with Us on social media.

The post, which he simply captioned with a butterfly emoji, featured sweet photos of the couple in their wedding day attire. One is captured from behind as the couple looks out into the distance from a balcony. In the second, Joy and Us kiss in front of a scenic body of water with florals galore.

In November of last year, Joy (real name James Gabriel Keogh) told The Daily Telegraph that he was engaged to Us during GQ's Men of the Year Awards and said their wedding ceremony wasn't too long away.

Though the couple largely remains off social media and the public eye, Joy did share photos from the event with Us by his side.

In May 2022, he shared a photo dump of sweet moments with Us on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Two trees, two trees. Coming from the same soul, the same seeds, I love the way you sway through the same breeze, just two trees two trees."

He spoke to Herald Sun in 2021 and said that his track "Missing Piece" was dedicated to her.

"I started writing it in Melbourne in lockdown. A lot of people were separated from their partners. In other songs I’ve talked about going home and that feeling of wanting to see someone," the "Mess Is Mine" singer said at the time.

"I’m in a happy place. There’s a real comfort in knowing you have a really good thing and it’s not going anywhere," he added. "What you have isn’t just for right now, it’s a long-term thing. Little bumps ain’t nothing. The distance is a challenge, but it’s all good."

Joy's latest musical release is his album Live at Sydney Opera House featuring live performances at the iconic Australian venues.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper Reveals She Refused to Record 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' at First Because It Was Written by Men
Gavin Rossdale attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022
Gavin Rossdale Reveals He's Single Again After Being 'Left' in a 'Spectacular Way' by a 'Great Person'
Trackstar The DJ, Gangsta Boo, and El-P perform with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015
Gangsta Boo Died of an Accidental Overdose of Cocaine, Fentanyl and Alcohol: Report
Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees to Settle Family Trust Suit
Priscilla Presley Feels 'Elvis Would Be Proud' of Settlement: 'His and Lisa's Wishes Are What Are Most Important'
John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan attend Taormina Filmfest 2013 2013
John Mellencamp Admits He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan: 'She Doesn't Love Me So Much'
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes 'Needs Time to Himself' After Camila Cabello Reunion, Says Source: 'The Timing Was Wrong' (Exclusive)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Legendary musician Carlos Santana visits the SiriusXM studios for "SiriusXM ICONOS with Carlos Santana" on October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Carlos Santana Reveals How He Learned to Forgive the Man Who Sexually Abused Him: 'Open Your Hands and Let It Go' (Exclusive)
Bobbie Jean
Bobbie Jean Carter Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Stickers, Markers While in Possession of Fentanyl
Cyndi Lauper and husband David Thornton attend the 8th Annual Tribeca Film Festival "Here and There" after party at The Eldridge on April 23, 2009
Who Is Cyndi Lauper's Husband? All About David Thornton
Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman
Luke Combs' Cover of 'Fast Car' Is Climbing the Charts - All About Tracy Chapman's Original
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Dua Lipa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Luxury Visit to Historic Le Mans 24-Hour Race in France
Taylor Swift & Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Says Taylor Swift 'Did It' as a 'Skilled Writer': 'Her Pen Is Lethal'
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France.
Paul McCartney Announces 'Final Beatles Record' with Artificial Intelligence Restoring John Lennon Vocals
Nina Simone, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Nina Simone's Daughter Reflects on the Star's Past with Rabbi Shlomo: 'I'm Still Learning About Her'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson on Being an Honest and Open Person: 'Sometimes a Turd Is a Turd — You Can't Polish It'
Anita Baker, Babyface
Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Due to 'Verbal Abuse' and 'Threats of Violence' from His Fans