Rina Sawayama Seemingly Calls Out The 1975's Matty Healy at Glastonbury: 'I've Had Enough'

Sawayama seemed to call out the band's frontman over revelations from a podcast he appeared on earlier this year

By
Published on June 26, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Rina Sawayama and Matty Healy
Rina Sawayama; Matty Healy. Photo:

John Nacion/Shutterstock, Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

Rina Sawayama is seemingly calling out Matty Healy after widely criticized comments he made during a podcast in February.

The pop star, 32, took a moment during her Glastonbury Festival set on Saturday to explain why she wrote her song "STFU," sharing that it was because she was "sick and tired of microaggressions."

"So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast," Sawayama said, seemingly referring to Healy. "He also owns my masters. I've had enough."

Rina Sawayama
Rina Sawayama performs at Glastonbury on June 24, 2023.

Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns

Sawayama's comments come four months after The 1975 frontman, 34, appeared on The Adam Friedland Show podcast in February, when he laughed along with hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen as they used stereotypical accents to imitate rapper Ice Spice, who has a Black father and a mother of Dominican descent. Elsewhere during the podcast, Healy and the hosts joked about watching racially charged pornography series "Ghetto Gaggers," where white men humiliate Black women.

Healy has been criticized for laughing along with the hosts during the episode, and has since shared an onstage apology in April. The podcast appearance was also previously condemned by ESEA Music, a community of East and Southeast Asian music industry professionals in the U.K.

"Hearing the group’s mimicry of stereotypical Asian accents prompts an all too familiar feeling, one we had relegated to the racist taunts and mockery of 'Asian' accents from the schoolyard bullies of the past," the March statement read, in part.

As for Sawayama, she is signed to Dirty Hit, a label run by The 1975's manager Jamie Oborne. The 1975 are also signed to the label, and Healy was a director of Dirty Hit between 2018 and April 2023.

Matthew Healy of The 1975
Matty Healy performs at Southside Festival on June 16, 2023.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

After the Friedland podcast, where hosts called Ice Spice an "Inuit Spice Girl," Healy shared in an interview with The New Yorker that he'd purposely baited his fans "a little bit." Healy eventually shared an apology during a concert in New Zealand in April, explaining to his crowd that he "never meant to hurt anybody."

"Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry," Healy said. "It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a d---," he said of the 23-year-old rapper.

"I love you Ice Spice…. It's OK for me to be like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be perceived as mean-hearted."

He added: "We all get it wrong, and I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice and my life's just a bit weird. But I am genuinely sorry if I upset her 'cause I f---ing love her."

Ice Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award
Ice Spice at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sept. 30, 2022.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage


The "Princess Diana" rapper recently joined Healy's then-rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to perform their new remixed version of "Karma." Healy and Swift at the time had been linked since early May, but Swift, 33, said the "Karma" duet and music video were recorded months earlier. Shortly after the song's release, it was reported that Healy and Swift split after a whirlwind romance.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier in June. "They are no longer romantically involved."

