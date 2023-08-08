Riley Keough Shares Why Surrogacy 'Felt Like the Best Choice' in Becoming a Mom to Her Baby Girl

The actress, 34, welcomed her baby girl via surrogate in August 2022

By Esch
Published on August 8, 2023 12:44PM EDT
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough covers the September issue of Vanity Fair. Photo:

Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Riley Keough is speaking out for the first time about her choice to use a surrogate to welcome her daughter.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star 34, discussed the decision following the arrival of her baby girl in the September issue of Vanity Fair.

“I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff,” Keough, who has Lyme disease, tells the publication.

The actress and Vanity Fair cover star reveals in the interview that she and her husband Michael Lockwood welcomed their daughter “via surrogate” in August 2022. Keough also shares the poignant name of their baby girl, which is rooted in a classic family connection. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Keough confirms the arrival of her daughter via surrogate in the latest issue.

Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

“This is Tupelo,” she announces, which is the Mississippi birthplace of her grandfather Elvis Presley.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” Keough continues, referring to the 2022 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something. Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no’, but it’s fine.” 

Keough adds that her daughter’s middle name Storm was also given in tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Keough also reveals her daughter's name as Tupelo.

Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

In the months since becoming a new mom, Keough also lost her mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January. Lisa-Marie had attended the 2022 Golden Globes with her daughter two days prior to her death, it was reported at the time.

“We had dinner,” Keough recalls of the last time she saw her mom. “That was the last time I saw her. I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner.” 

“When I lost my brother, there was no road map whatsoever, and it was a lot of big emotions that I didn’t know what to do with,” she tells Vanity Fair. “When I lost my mom, I was familiar with the process a little bit more, and I found working to be really helpful.”

“I find it triggering when people say happiness is a choice, but in that moment, I did feel like there was a choice in front of me to give up and let this event take me out or have the courage to work through it,” Keough adds. “I started trying to move through it and not let it take me out.”

Keough’s latest interview comes after she was officially named the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, following a legal dispute with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

Vanity Fair’s September issue, on newsstands August 15.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Brett Young; Sam Hunt
Brett Young Talks Bonding with Sam Hunt Over Being a Girl Dad: ‘It Softens You’
Kaley Cuoco and daughter, Matilda
All About Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Daughter, Matilda
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey
Lance Bass
Lance Bass and Son Alexander, 21 Months, Twin in Ripped Jeans: 'Like Father, Like Son'
Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda: "Daddy's Girl"
Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda: 'Daddy's Girl'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Blue Two Piece
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photos of Growing Baby Bump in Bold Blue Look — See The Pics!
Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley
Riley Keough Named Sole Trustee of Late Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Legal Dispute with Priscilla Presley
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Reveals Why Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Have Access to the Internet
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Says She Can't Give Her Sons the Same Life as Their Dad: 'But We Have a Really Fun House!' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Newborn Son Elijah and Son Levi, 2, on 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Son Levi, 2, and Baby Elijah on Her 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'