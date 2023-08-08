Riley Keough Says She 'Spent More Time at Neverland Than Graceland' Growing Up: 'That Was My Real Home'

Riley Keough is sharing her fond childhood memories spent at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

“I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest,” Keough tells Vanity Fair in the September issue cover story, comparing Michael Jackson’s former estate to her grandfather Elvis Presley’s.

“That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime," she added.

Keough stayed with her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Neverland Ranch during Lisa-Marie's two-year marriage to Jackson, which ended in 1996. Jackson owned and lived on the estate, located in Santa Barbara County, Calif. from 1988 to 2005. It is now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch.



Keough is left with pleasant memories of Jackson, who died in 2009, following her time at ranch, despite the accusations that followed him after.

Lisa-Marie Presley and Michael Jackson walking in Neverland Ranch. This content is subject to copyright.

“In hindsight, I can see how crazy these things would be to somebody from the outside,” the Daisy Jones & the Six star says. “But when you’re living in them, it’s just your life and your family.”

“You just remember the love, and I had real love for Michael,” she adds.

John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Last week, Keough was named the sole trustee of Graceland, formerly owned by her grandfather Elvis and her late mother, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, following a legal dispute with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

An early photo of Elvis Presley walking on the grounds at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. © EPE via memphistravel.com

Keough addresses her relationship with Priscilla, 78, amid the settlement in her latest interview.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives,” she tells Vanity Fair. “Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated.”

“We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had,” Keough explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The actress admits “there was a bit of upheaval” during the settlement between herself and her grandmother. “But now everything’s going to be how it was,” Keough insists. “Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”

Keough covers the Vanity Fair September issue. Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Currently, Keough is concentrating on her own family. She confirms in the interview that she and her husband Michael Lockwood welcomed their daughter Tupelo via surrogate in August 2022.

“It’s funny because we picked her name [which is the Mississippi town where Elvis was born] before the Elvis movie,” Keough continues, referring to the 2022 Baz Luhrmann film. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something. Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no’, but it’s fine.”

Vanity Fair’s September issue is on newsstands Aug. 15.