Riley Keough Revisits Her 'Really Sweet' and 'Really Cringe' Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Age 14

The actress made her runway debut while walking for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in 2004

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 8, 2023 08:33PM EDT
Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty; PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty

Every moment in Riley Keough's career has been a pivotal learning lesson.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star sat down with Vanity Fair to chat about the highs and lows throughout her time in Hollywood, including her runway debut at age 14.

"This is really sweet," Keough, 34, told the outlet when shown a picture of herself walking for Dolce & Gabbana at the 2004 Milan Fashion Week. "This was also really cringe."

Riley Keough, the 14-year-old granddaughter of famous Elvis Presley, presents a creation as part of D&G's Autumn/Winter 2004-2005's collection at Milan's fashion week 25 February 2004

PAOLO COCCO/AFP via Getty 

Keough — the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year at the age of 54, and is also Elvis Presley's eldest grandchild — described the "big moment" of participating in a fashion show at a young age.

Riley Keough, the grandaughter of the late Elvis Presley, wears a creation as part of Dolce and Gabbana's autumn/winter 2004-2005 women's collection, 28 February 2004 during Milan's fashion week

 PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty

"I remember I was very nervous, and I remember they were playing like, I think it was "Cream" by Prince. It was a big moment for my 14-year-old self," she explained. "My whole life was pretty public, but I think this probably felt like the first time that I was, like, doing something alone, as opposed to a family thing."

Following her runway debut, Keough walked in the 2005 Dior Fashion Show.

"Now we're with Dior, and we're walking in the Dior show, and she's grown up a bit," she explained while being shown a photo from the event. "She is a little older. She is probably walking a little better." The experience also proved to be memorable, as the actress recalled wearing her natural hair curls while others had to wear hairpieces or have work done "to get their frizz out."

Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2005 ready to wear fashion show in Paris, France on October 05, 2004 - Fifteen-year-old model Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's Granddaughter was Christian Dior's model for the spring-summer 2005 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris

Pool BENAINOUS/ROSSI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

While Keough's career would transcend into acting and directing, the Golden Globe nominee told the outlet that fashion will forever hold a place in her heart.

"I love fashion. I love clothes," she shared while being shown a photo of herself from this year's annual 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party. "I love getting to work with my hair and makeup team 'cause they're so wonderful and creative, but they're also friends. And so it's a very fun experience 'cause you're kinda getting to hang out with your friends and then you're going out for the night."

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Keough also confirmed that she and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed their daughter, Tupelo, via surrogate last August.

“It’s funny because we picked her name [which is the Mississippi town where Elvis was born] before the Elvis movie,” said Keough, referring to the Austin Butler-led film, which premiered in June 2022. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something. Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no’, but it’s fine.”

