Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother

Riley Keough’s baby daughter is taking after two important family members.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, 34, revealed in a cover story for Vanity Fair’s September issue that her daughter’s name is a nod to both Keough’s late grandfather Elvis Presley and her late brother Benjamin Keough.

“This is Tupelo,” said the new mom, before sharing her baby girl's full name: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen.

Keough said they had originally chosen the first name — which is also the name of the Mississippi city Elvis was born in — because of its subtle connection to her family.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” Keough told the outlet. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.' "

Riley Keough for Vanity Fair. Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no,’ ” the actress and filmmaker added. “But it’s fine.”



Her daughter also shares the same middle name as Keough’s late brother — “Storm” — in honor of him three years after his death at the age 27 by suicide at his Calabasas home in California.

Keough also revealed that she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their first child via surrogate last August. Smith-Petersen first announced that they had welcomed a daughter this past January.

She noted that while she could “carry children,” she felt that surrogacy was the “best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff,” referring to having Lyme disease.



Riley Keough on the cover of Vanity Fair. Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Keough's baby-name news comes days after she was named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

On Friday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved a settlement proposed by Keough in June following a legal dispute with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over the estate.

Moving forward, the actress will own Elvis' former estate Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, a home that he had gifted to his only child Lisa Marie when he died in 1977.

The ruling will also allow Keough to preside over the sub-trusts of her 14-year-old half-sisters Finley and Harper — children from Lisa Marie's marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

Meanwhile, Priscilla, 78, will remain as a special adviser and receive a monthly payment for her role within the trust and she would be allowed to be buried on the premises in the Meditation Garden next to Elvis, Lisa Marie and Benjamin.

