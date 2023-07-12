Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'

The actress honored her late mom and brother with a throwback photo on the third anniversary of Benjamin's death and six-month anniversary of Presley's

Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on July 12, 2023
Riley Keough is remembering her late mom and brother on a poignant day.

Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the death of the actress's brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at age 27. Tuesday also marked six months since Riley and Benjamin's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died earlier this year. She was 54.

Riley, 34, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of her mom and younger brother on her Instagram Story. The snap featured Benjamin as a child, posing behind Presley as he pulled a silly expression for the camera.

"Missing you both," Riley wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie Family Photo

Riley Keough/Instagram

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, Riley opened up about how her titular Daisy Jones & The Six character reminded her of her mom.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman." She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

The previous year, Riley told The New York Times about the difficult time she experienced in the months after Benjamin's death. She described it in part as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

In October, Riley remembered Benjamin on what would have been his 30th birthday, sharing a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids.

"You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," the actress wrote in her caption. "This world is strange without you ❤️"

Despite the heaviness of the day, Tuesday also brought a pair of happy events for Riley, including the premiere of her directorial debut film War Pony's trailer, which PEOPLE revealed exclusively.

The actress also nabbed her first Emmy nomination: a nod for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for her lead role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

"Feeling very blessed," Riley wrote on Instagram of her nomination, adding a prayer-hands emoji. "Thank you @televisionacad."

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 book of the same name, the Prime Video series adaptation also earned an acting nod for Camila Morrone, plus a nomination for outstanding limited series.

