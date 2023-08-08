Riley Keough Breaks Silence on 'Upheaval' amid Legal Drama with Grandmother Priscilla Presley: 'We Are a Family'

Months after coming to an agreement over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's trust, Riley Keough is opening up about her relationship with grandmother Priscilla Presley.

In a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair for their September issue, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress spoke about the "chaos" that followed Lisa Marie's death and explained that her relationship with Priscilla is returning to "how it was" before the trust dispute.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," Keough, 34, told the outlet, recalling Lisa Marie's death at age 54 in January. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us."

"Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated," she continued. "We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough in June 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In June, Keough was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate and of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Priscilla, meanwhile, will be trustee of the sub-trust of her son (and Lisa Marie’s half-brother) Navarone Garibaldi, who will be granted 1/9 of the trust, the documents stated. The rest will be split among Riley, Finley and Harper.

As part of the agreement, Keough was ordered to give Priscilla a $1 million lump-sum payment as part of a previous settlement reached by the pair, court documents obtained by PEOPLE seem to indicate. She also paid Priscilla a $400,000 one-time sum for legal fees and costs.

Riley Keough covers Vanity Fair. Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Elsewhere in the new Vanity Fair interview, Keough was asked about the current state of her relationship with Priscilla. "Things with Grandma will be happy," she said. "They’ve never not been happy."

"There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland," added the actress of Priscilla's late husband, Elvis Presley. "It’s very important to her."

Keough continued, "He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma."

