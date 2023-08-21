Rihanna Welcomes Second Baby with A$AP Rocky, Sources Confirm

Rihanna is officially a mom of two!

The "Diamonds" singer, 35, and partner A$AP Rocky, 34, have welcomed their second baby together, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The couple is already parents to son RZA, 15 months. The pair announced the singer's second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

TMZ was the first to report the baby news. Reps for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Rihanna played up the big pregnancy reveal in the opening moments of her February performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

The singer's son's unique moniker was confirmed by the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE in May.

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna's parenting style. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

In the Beats Studio Pro ad directed by and starring the rapper and featuring his new single "RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)," released last month, Rocky is working in his home studio when the "Lift Me Up" singer calls him from the other room.

"Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers," she asked.

Rocky's run takes him to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, though he's chased by fans and paparazzi on the way there and back. In the store, he grabs a pack of diapers off the shelf — AWGEY diapers, with RZA modeling on the package.

