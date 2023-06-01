Rihanna Pokes Fun at Her Pregnancy in ‘Use a Condom’ T-Shirt: ‘This Shirt Is Old’

The singer posted an Instagram photo poking fun at her most recent pregnancy

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 1, 2023
Rihanna fenty T shirt
Photo:

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna isn't afraid to make a few jokes at her own expense.

The pregnant "Disturbia" singer, 35, shared a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, showing the musician in white boots, black shorts, and an extra large T-shirt printed with the words, "Use A Condom."

The star accessorized with white sunglasses and wore her hair long with straight across bangs. In several of the photos, Rihanna holds her baby bump.

"This shirt is old...@savagexfenty," Rihanna hilariously captioned the image, poking fun at her pregnancy.

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky, 34, are already parents to son RZA, 12 months old. The couple announced the singer's second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna Fenty tshirt

Savage X Fenty

In early May, the pregnant star and her partner celebrated their son Rza's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.

The rapper started the post with a cute picture of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the superstar artist as Rihanna kissed Rocky on the cheek. Rocky also shared multiple other photos of the three posing for the cameras and acting silly in the mirror.

He then posted several snaps of him bonding with his son, including a shot of him shaving with RZA in his arms and even a video where the proud father held his son up and danced him around. He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️."

The baby boy's unique moniker was confirmed by the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna's parenting style. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

