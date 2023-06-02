Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities

Other singers on the list include Madonna, Céline Dion and Dolly Parton

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 2, 2023 03:45 PM
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Photo:

Getty (3)

Female musicians like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna are taking their popularity all the way to the bank.

All three superstars — and other singers including Madonna and Dolly Parton — made the cut on Forbes’ list of the 15 richest female celebrities in the United States, which was released on Thursday.

Of the three women, Rihanna, 35, has the highest net worth, with $1.4 billion to her name (she first achieved billionaire status in 2021). The star — who is currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky — has made most of her fortune with her makeup line Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

The “Diamonds” singer recently stepped back into the spotlight for her first live performance in more than five years, taking the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February before more than 121 million viewers.

Swift, meanwhile, has a net worth of $740 million, and added more to her fortune than any other celebrity over the past year (She’s now worth $170 million more than she was last year).

Much of the 33-year-old “Karma” singer’s wealth is thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour (she gets a cut of all merch sold at her shows) and her most recent album Midnights, which hit No. 1 upon its release in October.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Beyoncé, 41, is also on a notable tour this year, taking her seventh album Renaissance on the road for her first solo tour in seven years. The “Heated” singer is now worth $540 million, a number up $90 million from the previous year.

When she won her 32nd Grammy Award in February, it broke the record for artist with the most Grammy wins in history.

Other female musicians on the list include Madonna ($580 million), Céline Dion ($480 million), Parton ($440 million) and Barbra Streisand ($430 million).

The rest of the list includes stars like Shonda Rhimes, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Judy Sheindlin of Judge Judy fame.

