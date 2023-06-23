Rihanna Steps Down as Savage X Fenty CEO, Appoints New Chief to 'Expand' Business: ‘Just the Beginning’

The music star is passing on the position she’s held since co-founding the brand in 2018

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 06:37PM EDT
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Rihanna is stepping down as the CEO of Savage X Fenty. 

The lingerie brand, co-founded in 2018 by the music star and businesswoman, will soon be headed by Hillary Super, former CEO at Anthropologie Group, according to Vogue Business. The switch will take effect on June 26. 

“​​It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement, per Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Super joins the flourishing apparel company with a robust portfolio of experience. In addition to her four years of chief executive work at Anthropologie Group, she held leadership positions at retailers like American Eagle, Guess, Gap and Old Navy. 

In 2017, Super was an honoree in the US “Forty Women to Watch Over 40” list for her dedication to breaking stereotypes in fashion and vision to revitalize retail.

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna will still hold a leadership role in a new position as executive chair, according to Vogue Business.

Super joins the Savage X Fenty at a time when the company is looking to expand its reach beyond e-commerce. Since 2022, Savage X Fenty has opened seven stores across the country, and Super plans to amplify the brand’s brick and mortar capacity as well as kickstart wholesale. 

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” the new CEO said to Vogue Business. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Related Articles
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
Lebron James and Rihanna
LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler TikTok outfit check
Amy Poehler Kicks Off Her TikTok with 'Fit Check Video with Bestie Tina Fey: 'This Is Her Subaru Fleece'
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon, engagement ring
Bethenny Frankel Defends Showing Off Her Massive Engagement Ring on Instagram: 'Thanks for Engaging'
Rihanna mascara routine Instagram
Rihanna Shows Off Her 'Hella Thicc' Eyelashes in Relatable Mascara Routine Video: 'They're Real'
Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13979213aa) Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King Celebrate 'Sex and the City' 25th Anniversary and 'And Just Like That' Season 2, Empire State Building, New York, USA - 21 Jun 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Polka-Dot Perfection as She Steps Out in New York City
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Exploring Her Feminine Side in the Public Eye
Eva Longoria attends the 'Representing Stories of Worth' conversation during the Cannes Lions 2023
Eva Longoria's Colorful Dress Has a Massive Slit and a Skin-Baring Cutout — See Her Look!
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: 'My Summer Outfit'
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone, 76, Reveals the Drugstore Skincare Brand He Uses to Keep His Skin in ‘Good Shape’
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There
Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z
Beyoncé and Zendaya Have an Ultra Glam Moment in the Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Show
Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023
These Are the Best Moments from Pharrell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Runway Show