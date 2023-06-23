Rihanna is stepping down as the CEO of Savage X Fenty.

The lingerie brand, co-founded in 2018 by the music star and businesswoman, will soon be headed by Hillary Super, former CEO at Anthropologie Group, according to Vogue Business. The switch will take effect on June 26.

“​​It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement, per Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Super joins the flourishing apparel company with a robust portfolio of experience. In addition to her four years of chief executive work at Anthropologie Group, she held leadership positions at retailers like American Eagle, Guess, Gap and Old Navy.

In 2017, Super was an honoree in the US “Forty Women to Watch Over 40” list for her dedication to breaking stereotypes in fashion and vision to revitalize retail.

Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna will still hold a leadership role in a new position as executive chair, according to Vogue Business.

Super joins the Savage X Fenty at a time when the company is looking to expand its reach beyond e-commerce. Since 2022, Savage X Fenty has opened seven stores across the country, and Super plans to amplify the brand’s brick and mortar capacity as well as kickstart wholesale.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” the new CEO said to Vogue Business. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

