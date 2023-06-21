Rihanna Shows Off Her 'Hella Thicc' Eyelashes in Relatable Mascara Routine Video: 'They're Real'

C’mon lashes, work!

On Wednesday, Rihanna showed off her makeup routine in a new clip shared on Instagram.

In the short reel, the nine-time Grammy winner, 35, demonstrated her lash routine using her Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing mascara which, according to the brand, is built with a tapered brush applicator and creamy formula to “coat, curl and lift every lash for unreal drama.”

For every coat of mascara that Rihanna applied, she shared quippy commentary. “Hella thicc,” the "Diamonds" singer said in a deep voice. “We really ate with this one.”

Rihanna finished the routine by coating the hairs on her outer lid and then combing through them for a fanned-out look. She then gave a close-up of her eyes.

“Yes, they’re real lashes,” she said while looking upwards to reveal the luscious look. “I don’t even have to say much, just blink.”

The rest of her glam consisted of glossy lips, shimmery pink eyelids, and her hair pulled back in a bun.

"shawty THICC," she captioned the post.

Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Ezra Shaw/Getty

The makeup mogul, who is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, has been booked and busy.

On Tuesday, the “Rude Boy” artist and the rapper, 34, rocked matching looks at Pharrell Williams’ first fashion show for Louis Vuitton in Paris. In February, Williams was named the new men’s creative director of the label.

The couple matched in denim for their front-row date night. Rihanna wore a checkered two-piece set that showed off her baby bump while toting a brown handbag. Rocky wore a denim jacket, jean shorts, and fluffy slippers.

Both were part of a star-studded guest list that included Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Zendaya.

John Shearer/WireImage

Just last month, the musical couple made a fashionably late appearance at the 2023 Met Gala. Though tardiness is not generally approved by the event’s famed coordinator Anna Wintour, she has made it known that Rihanna is the exception.

In honor of the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the soon-to-be mom of two wore an all-white Valentino ensemble covering most of her body.

The bottom half of the dress billowed out while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The hitmaker accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), Bulgari jewels, and fingerless gloves with a bold red lip.

Meanwhile, Rocky wore a white shirt under a dark blazer and a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans. He kept his style cool by wearing shades indoors.

