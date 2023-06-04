Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump After Leaving Los Angeles Restaurant

Rihanna is proving that you can look good while eating for two.

The pregnant “Diamonds” singer, 35, stepped out with her growing baby bump on display at her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday night.

The Grammy winner sported an all-black tracksuit and a small furry black handbag, while wearing a bold red lip for glam and her long hair down.

BACKGRID

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky, 34, are already parents to son RZA, 12 months old. They announced the singer's second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.



In early May, the couple celebrated their son Rza's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.

He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️."

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.



A source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna's parenting style. "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been."

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

