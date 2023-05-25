Only Rihanna Would Call a Massive Diamond Toe Ring 'Quiet Luxury:' See the Video!

Rihanna just showed off the biggest toe ring we have ever seen

By Zizi Strater
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:38 PM
Rihanna Rocks Giant Diamond Toe Ring
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty; rihanna/Tiktok

Rihanna is hopping in on the "quiet luxury" trend, though perhaps not so quietly.

The pop icon and fashion and beauty mogul, who will soon welcome her second child with A$AP Rocky, just uploaded her second-ever TikTok video to show off some bling in the most unusual of places.

The 38-second video (set to NSFW music) showcases the superstar's sandal-clad feet, complete with a pale pedicure, sparkling ankle strap and — oh yeah — a gigantic pear-shaped sparkler that seems to rival Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring from Jeff Bezos, worn on the middle toe of her left foot. The fancy footwear appears to be worn with a black-and-white feathered ensemble (a favorite look of hers lately).

She simply captioned the video, "quiet luxury," inspiring numerous fans to take to the comment section to gawk at the gem and voice their opinions.

One fan wrote, "Rihanna rocks a toe ring, so I went out and bought a toe ring," another said, "and on this day, a toe ring revolution began," numerous fans said, "MOTHER," and a few even speculated that the video was a tease to announce she was engaged. Though that would be an abstract place for a ring of that kind.

And though Rihanna needs no excuse to rock massive jewels, she has been dropping "bridal" hints that have had fans speculating as to whether she and A$AP Rocky have tied the knot ahead of the arrival of their second child (the two welcomed baby RZA in May 2022) — including a shot she posted to Instagram of the stylish duo at the Met Gala she captioned "shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride."

Rihanna is known to be a lover of diamonds and jewels; just take a look at her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where she danced and sang in over $1 million dollars worth of bling.

Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty

Getty Images

In addition to the all-designer ensemble – which consisted of a custom red Loewe garment and two matching custom Alaïa coats – she wore a rare 19-carat ruby and diamond ring from New York-based jewelry house, BAYCO, incredible diamond earrings by Messika Jewelry and a Jacob & Co. red dial surrounded in diamonds and a red leather strap that featured 251 pavé-set, round-cut diamonds and a crown set with 30 round-cut white diamonds, to be exact.

