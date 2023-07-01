Rihanna Reacts to Historic Spotify Milestone 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My S---'

Rihanna is the “Only Girl (in the World)” who can break Spotify records without releasing new music in years.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 35, reacted to the news that she became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the platform.

“Bad Gal billi,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram, referencing her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the U.S.

“With no new album,” added the Caribbean singer, who released her last album, Anti, in 2016.

“Lemme talk my s---,” she concluded her post, adding emojis of a tongue sticking out and the Barbados flag.

In British Vogue’s March issue, Rihanna opened up about the pressure she feels to release new music after “my most brilliant” and “most cohesive album” Anti.

"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she told the magazine.

"It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple," she said.



Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Rihanna continued, "So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."



"I want it to be this year," she said, adding that "it'd be ridiculous if it's not."

The singer-songwriter released her first song in nearly seven years, titled "Lift Me Up," in October 2022. The emotional song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

