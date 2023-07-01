Rihanna Reacts to Historic Spotify Milestone 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My S---'

The Grammy winner is the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams — despite not having released an album since 2016

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Rihanna. Photo:

David Becker/Getty

Rihanna is the “Only Girl (in the World)” who can break Spotify records without releasing new music in years.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 35, reacted to the news that she became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the platform.

“Bad Gal billi,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram, referencing her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the U.S.

“With no new album,” added the Caribbean singer, who released her last album, Anti, in 2016.

“Lemme talk my s---,” she concluded her post, adding emojis of a tongue sticking out and the Barbados flag.

In British Vogue’s March issue, Rihanna opened up about the pressure she feels to release new music after “my most brilliant” and “most cohesive album” Anti.

"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she told the magazine.

"It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple," she said.

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Rihanna continued, "So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."

"I want it to be this year," she said, adding that "it'd be ridiculous if it's not."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The singer-songwriter released her first song in nearly seven years, titled "Lift Me Up," in October 2022. The emotional song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Related Articles
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams Talks Future of Destiny's Child: 'If It Was Up to Me We'd Still Be a Group'
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in NYC One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection' — See the Photos
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing ‘Vampire’ Helped with ‘Feelings of Regret and Anger'
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
Nicki Minaj speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj Reveals Upcoming Album Is Called 'Pink Friday 2' but Says It'll Be Delayed Due to 'Exciting News'
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Record 'This Is Me…Now': 'Album Delivery Day'
Jake & Shelby, the music duo that Kim Kardashian reposted/commissioned to sing a song for Khloe.
How Kim Kardashian Tapped Teen Music Duo Jake & Shelby to Celebrate Khloé's Birthday (Exclusive)
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Khalid's Mom Shares New Details About His Accident, Says Car Was Struck After Pulling to Side for Overheating
Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays Dad Eddie's Iconic Guitar on Band's New Single with 'Really Special' Solo — Listen!
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour â Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Drops Updated Cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' Referencing QAnon, Elon Musk and More
Anesa Lipa, Dua Lipa attend YSL New Fragrance 2019 UK launch party at Somerset House
Dua Lipa Posts Sweet Throwback Baby Photos in Birthday Tribute to Mom: 'My Protector'
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Melanie Martinez performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 24, 2023
Melanie Martinez Upsets Some Fans Over $400 VIP 'Meet-and-Greet' — with AI Hologram of Singer
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England.
Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'