Pregnant Rihanna Strips Down to Red Underwear for Savage X Fenty Photoshoot – See Photos!

The singer is expecting her second baby with rapper and partner, A$AP Rocky

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on July 10, 2023 10:31PM EDT
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Photo:

David Becker/Getty

Rihanna knows how to make an announcement!

The expectant mother, 35, took the internet by storm on Monday after posting a series of sexy lingerie photos on Instagram.

The photo collection showcased the Savage x Fenty founder posing in front of a collection of clothing material while stripped down to a red bra and matching underwear. "New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com," she added in the caption.

Many of the singer's social media followers were quick to notice her pregnancy glow as she awaits baby number two with partner A$AP Rocky. "You are actually the definition of beauty," one wrote in the comment section. "That Glow!!!!!!!!! Wow wow wow!" another fan added.

While pregnant with the couple's first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, Rihanna shared with PEOPLE in a February 2022 interview that expressing herself through fashion allows her to feel most confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she said at the time. "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b----."

Speaking about her views on maternity wear, she added in an interview for Vogue's May 2022 cover story, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna
John Shearer/WireImage

Motherhood has also given the performer a new outlook on life.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," the musician told reporters at a press conference before her performance at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. "So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

