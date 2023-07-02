Pregnant Rihanna Cools Down with Snow Cone Treats in Barbados

The "Lift Me Up" singer is currently expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky

Published on July 2, 2023 02:28PM EDT
Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Rihanna enjoys a snow cone treat in Barbados on July 1. Photo:

BACKGRID 

Rihanna’s trip back home just got a whole lot sweeter!

The pregnant Barbados-born singer, 35, enjoyed some snow cones outside her villa on the Caribbean island on Saturday.

She posed with her treat and her hand on her hip while barefoot and wearing a straw hat, a black sports bra and unbuttoned jean shorts that put her growing baby bump on display. She rocked her natural wavy hair, and also had her signature red lip color.

Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Rihanna enjoys a snow cone treat in Barbados on July 1.

BACKGRID 

According to Just Jared, Andrew Maynard, owner of Dexter the Snowcone MAN, was the one to provide Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky with the ice-cold desserts.

Just Jared and The Daily Mail reported that the Grammy winner enjoyed ginger and coconut flavors, while the 35-year-old rapper had coconut and Hennessy.

Rihanna and Rocky are currently expecting their second baby together. The couple are already parents to son RZA, 13 months.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala. James Devaney/GC Images

Last month, the pair was photographed outside Nespo Restaurant in Nice, France, where Rihanna wore a skin-tight, semi-see-through bodysuit and clear heels, accessorizing with a green fan.

Rocky stood behind her, wrapping his arms around her baby bump. The "D.M.B." singer was dressed in a green jacket, green beanie, black shorts and sneakers, as he planted a sweet kiss on Rihanna's cheek.

The "Umbrella" singer attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris that same week and ran into longtime friend LeBron James, 38. While at the show, she hugged the basketball player in a short video posted to Twitter.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," a source told PEOPLE of the Fenty mogul after her February 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she revealed her pregnancy

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

