Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying family time on their Caribbean vacation.

The couple is soaking up the sun in the Fenty mogul’s home country of Barbados on their summer vacation with their 13-month-old son, RZA Athelston. In a sweet snap posted to the singer’s Instagram, Rihanna, 35, captured the silhouette of Rocky holding RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” the “Umbrella” singer captioned the photo.

Fans commented on the cute pic, with one writing: “Be happy mama u earned it.”

Another wrote, “Awwww now that’s paradise! U deserve it all! All the lovvvvvvvve! Love u baddie boo @badgalriri ✨✨✨”

Rihanna seems to be enjoying her time in her home country. On Saturday, the artist, who is pregnant with her second baby, enjoyed some snow cones outside her villa on the Caribbean island.

She posed with her treat and her hand on her hip while barefoot and wearing a straw hat, a black sports bra and unbuttoned jean shorts that put her growing baby bump on display. She rocked her natural wavy hair and also had her signature red lip color.

Andrew Maynard, owner of Dexter the Snowcone MAN, was the one to provide Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky with the ice-cold desserts, according to Just Jared.

Just Jared and The Daily Mail reported that the Grammy winner enjoyed ginger and coconut flavors, while the 34-year-old rapper had coconut and Hennessy.

This same week, Rihanna made records with Spotify despite not releasing new music in years. On Friday, the Grammy winner reacted to the news that she became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the platform.

“Bad Gal billi,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram, referencing her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the U.S.

“Wit no new album,” added the Caribbean singer, who released her last album, Anti, in 2016.

“Lemme talk my s---,” she concluded her post, adding emojis of a tongue sticking out and the Barbados flag.

In British Vogue’s March issue, Rihanna opened up about the pressure she feels to release new music after “my most brilliant” and “most cohesive album” Anti.

"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she told the magazine.

"It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple," she said.

The singer-songwriter released her first song in nearly seven years, titled "Lift Me Up," in October 2022. The emotional song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.