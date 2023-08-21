Rihanna Feels Her Family Is 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky: Source

Rihanna has something new to celebrate.

After sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she and partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby together, an insider tells PEOPLE that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it’s something she’s always wanted."

News of the couple's second pregnancy was made public during the singer's halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the performer, 35, was "the happiest she has ever been" as a mom to son RZA, 15 months, and felt passionate about her motherhood journey.

"She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment," the source explained. After the "Fashion Killa' rapper, 34, shared a series of Instagram photos of their toddler in a Father's Day post in June, she gushed about their family in the comment section, writing, “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd."

While recalling her first months as a new mother, she shared with British Vogue, "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…" she said. "Because it doesn't matter."

The experience was also one that inspired her to create fashion items for kids.



"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she told ET in a prior interview. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."

