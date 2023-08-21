Rihanna Feels Her Family Is 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky: Source

An insider tells PEOPLE that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it’s something she’s always wanted"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 09:41PM EDT
Rihanna
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Rihanna has something new to celebrate.

After sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she and partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby together, an insider tells PEOPLE that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it’s something she’s always wanted."

News of the couple's second pregnancy was made public during the singer's halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the performer, 35, was "the happiest she has ever been" as a mom to son RZA, 15 months, and felt passionate about her motherhood journey.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

"She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment," the source explained. After the "Fashion Killa' rapper, 34, shared a series of Instagram photos of their toddler in a Father's Day post in June, she gushed about their family in the comment section, writing, “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd."

While recalling her first months as a new mother, she shared with British Vogue, "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…" she said. "Because it doesn't matter."

The experience was also one that inspired her to create fashion items for kids.

A$AP Rocky Shares Father's Day Post with Pregnant Rihanna and Son RZA Ahead of the Arrival of Their Second Child

Asap Rocky Instagram

"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she told ET in a prior interview. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."

