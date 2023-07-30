Hot Spot! Rihanna’s Favorite L.A. Restaurant Giorgio Baldi is the Ultimate Chic — Yet Cozy — Italian

The Barbadian singer is frequently snapped leaving the celeb-friendly eatery nestled in Santa Monica, just a stone’s throw away from the beach

Published on July 30, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Rihanna outside her favorite Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, Giorgio Baldi. Photo:

shutterstock; getty

The Vibe: Think of a cozy, family-run neighborhood Italian restaurant that has a rustic, yet elegant European feel. The sculpted oversized hedge outside the entrance gives celebrity diners privacy as they eat shoulder-to-shoulder with locals. A soundtrack of ‘60s folk and rock in the background offers a nod to the Southern California beach setting, while the soft lighting makes it a popular date-night location.

The Crowd: Even before she indulged her pasta cravings by dining at her favorite local Italian during her second pregnancy, Rihanna made Giorgio Baldi her go-to spot. Other celebs who have been snapped leaving the (almost) beachside hot spot include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Lady Gaga and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Over the years it has been a popular date night location for everyone from Taylor Swift and then boyfriend Calvin Harris (in 2015), Cardi B and Offset who dined there a day before her 29th birthday in 2021 and Pierce Brosnan, who is a regular with his wife, Keely.

The Menu: A mixture of classic dishes like gnocchi, risotto and cream-based pastas are offered alongside salads and veal, lamb or classic New York steak for meat lovers.

The Details: Located off the Pacific Coast Highway on the westside of Los Angeles. (114 W Channel Road, Santa Monica. Call 310-573-1660 for reservations or go to giorgio-baldi.com to order online for pick-up or Postmates for delivery.)

Diners should be prepared to sit next to anyone from a Hollywood star or a couple on a romantic date to a family celebrating a birthday. Friendly waiters weave through the cozy space that fosters a low-key neighborhood vibe. Guests are dressed in whatever feels comfortable. (Casual, but smart, jeans and even the occasional baseball cap are as common as more dressy designer threads.)

The names of the dishes are in Italian, although the ingredients are listed in English. Starters include salads like the Forte Forte that features radicchio and arugula topped with shaved slices of parmesan cheese. That combination, mixed with balsamic dressing, gives the dish a sharp, nutty taste.

The Forte Forte salad features radicchio and arugula topped with shaved slices of parmesan cheese, mixed with balsamic dressing. Diners can pair this with a glass of Prosecco. Slices of bread dipped in olive oil are also available.

Marissa Charles

Rihanna fans who want to try what is rumored to be one of her favorite dishes can try the Gnocchi al Vostro Gusto (homemade potato dumplings) either in a meat or a “light, creamy” gorgonzola sauce. Small, but mighty, the latter option packs a punch and the rich aroma is obvious even before the bowl is placed on your table.

Rumored to be one of Rihanna's go-to dishes, the Gnocchi al Vostro Gusto is offered either in a meat or a “light, creamy” gorgonzola sauce (pictured here).

Marissa Charles

Sides include Asparagi Gratinati (baked asparagus with butter and parmesan cheese) and Cannellini alla Salvia (cannellini beans sauteed with olive oil and sage).

Eternal favorites like profiteroles, tiramisu and scoops of gelati are on the menu but the flourless chocolate cake is a great option for those who have room for dessert and don’t want to leave the table overly full.

The flourless chocolate cake is one of the dessert options, which can be paired with a scoop of gelati.

Marissa Charles

The wine list is not for the faint of heart though. The house options start at $19 a glass, while bottles cost up to three figures.

A snapshot of the menu, which includes a wide antipasti selection, all written in Italian.

Marissa Charles

That said, Giorgio Baldi is not just for the Rihannas and Kardashians of this world. It’s within reach of foodies and savvy spenders who want the chic, low-key experience without taking out a second mortgage.

