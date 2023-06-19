Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky 'Stole My Whole Heart' on His Father's Day Post with Son RZA

A$AP Rocky has a lot to be thankful for!

On Sunday, the rapper, 34, posted a series of photos featuring his son RZA, 13 months, and a pregnant Rihanna, 35, on Instagram as they celebrated Father’s Day ahead of the arrival of their second child.

In one photo, Rocky is seen kissing Rihanna’s baby bump as he holds RZA while wearing a white printed T-shirt, blue jeans, and an American flag bandana. Rihanna meanwhile wears a white crochet knit playsuit, showcasing her growing tummy.

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️,” Rocky captioned the post.

“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” Rihanna wrote in the comment section.

Rocky celebrated Father's Day with his growing family. Asap Rocky Instagram

A shared video also showed Rocky and Rihanna in what appeared to be a bathroom as he called her his “bae.” In the clip Rocky wears a white tank top and a cream Gucci monogrammed beanie in the clip, while Rihanna shows off her baby bump in a white lace-trimmed camisole and low-rise black shorts, teamed with a navy blue LAPD. cap.

“This is so sad,” the Bajan superstar says in the clip. She then turns to the side showing off her growing bump. “I see girl, poke it out! We matching too,” Rocky jokes as he pats his own stomach. “Shut up, you b****!,” Rihanna laughs in response.

Another photo showed the rapper sleeping in bed with baby RZA — who looked cute in blue cow print pajamas — while a further image revealed a close-up of the 13-month-old flashing a big smile.

A final snap showed RZA sleeping in bed next to a smiling Rihanna, who had swapped her headgear for Rocky’s Gucci beanie.

Rocky and Rihanna are expecting their second child. A$AP Rocky Instagram

In early May, the couple celebrated their son Rza's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.



He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️."

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.



A$AP Rocky Instagram

Speaking about motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months with RZA had been "legendary."



"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said.

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

