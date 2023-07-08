Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Black Athleisure During West Hollywood Outing

Rihanna is staying comfortable during her pregnancy.

The "Lift Me Up" singer, 35, is expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky. She kept it casual during a recent solo visit to the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California by wearing a black sports bra, sweatpants and an oversized jacket.

The look showed the singer's growing baby bump, which she showed for the first time during her iconic 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. After the show, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE she is pregnant.



After making the announcement, a source shared with PEOPLE that the performer, 35, "wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," the insider added, referring to A$AP Rocky by his real name, Rakim Mayers.

During an interview for British Vogue's March 2023 issue, Rihanna shared that having a child with the rapper, 34, has only strengthened their relationship.

"We're best friends with a baby," the "Diamonds" singer said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

The couple welcomed their first child together, son RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. The rapper opened up about his parenting appearance during an appearance on Apple Music 1 radio by calling it "unexplainable."

"It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," Rocky told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe in January. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

While RZA has been kept relatively out of the spotlight, the couple took to Instagram in May to mark his first birthday with a carousel of images. The post included a glimpse of the toddler bonding with his dad and heartwarming family photos.

