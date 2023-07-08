Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Black Athleisure During West Hollywood Outing

The singer kept it casual while visiting the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 12:29AM EDT
pregnant Rihanna was spotted leaving Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood
Photo:

@CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID

Rihanna is staying comfortable during her pregnancy.

The "Lift Me Up" singer, 35, is expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky. She kept it casual during a recent solo visit to the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California by wearing a black sports bra, sweatpants and an oversized jacket.

The look showed the singer's growing baby bump, which she showed for the first time during her iconic 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. After the show, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE she is pregnant.

pregnant Rihanna was spotted leaving Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood

@CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID

After making the announcement, a source shared with PEOPLE that the performer, 35, "wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," the insider added, referring to A$AP Rocky by his real name, Rakim Mayers.

During an interview for British Vogue's March 2023 issue, Rihanna shared that having a child with the rapper, 34, has only strengthened their relationship.

"We're best friends with a baby," the "Diamonds" singer said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

The couple welcomed their first child together, son RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. The rapper opened up about his parenting appearance during an appearance on Apple Music 1 radio by calling it "unexplainable."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna
John Shearer/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," Rocky told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe in January. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

While RZA has been kept relatively out of the spotlight, the couple took to Instagram in May to mark his first birthday with a carousel of images. The post included a glimpse of the toddler bonding with his dad and heartwarming family photos.

Related Articles
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
rihanna
Rihanna Posts Sweet Photo of A$AP Rocky and Baby RZA in Barbados: ‘My Bajan Boyz’
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France.
Pregnant Rihanna Gets a Kiss from A$AP Rocky in Sweet Photos Where He Cradles Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Pregnant Rihanna Cools Down with Snow Cone Treats in Barbados
Lebron James and Rihanna
LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!
Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 24 Men's Campaign. By Pharrell, starring Rihanna.
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Bump in Pharrell's First Collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Rihanna and Asap Rocky leave their hotel for the Louis Vuitton show. Rihanna and Asap Rocky step out at 10 p.m. as the show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin in Matching Denim Outfits at Louis Vuitton Show for Paris Fashion Week
A$AP Rocky Shares Father's Day Post with Pregnant Rihanna and Son RZA Ahead of the Arrival of Their Second Child
Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky 'Stole My Whole Heart' on His Father's Day Post with Son RZA
Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There
Rihanna, Asap rocky
Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy, RZA
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump After Leaving Los Angeles Restaurant
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Name of Son, 11 Months, Revealed