Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin in Matching Denim Outfits at Louis Vuitton Show for Paris Fashion Week

The couple took a night off from their parental duties to attend the Louis Vuitton show Tuesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Updated on June 20, 2023 09:52PM EDT
Rihanna and Asap Rocky leave their hotel for the Louis Vuitton show. Rihanna and Asap Rocky step out at 10 p.m. as the show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Photo:

Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are twinning in style.

The couple — who is awaiting the arrival of their second child — was spotted in matching denim outfits at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on Tuesday.

The pregnant “Diamonds” singer, 35, opted for a checkered two-piece set that showed off her growing baby bump.

She completed the look with a matching jacket and beanie, accessorizing with a brown checkered handbag and layered necklaces.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky leave their hotel for the Louis Vuitton show. Rihanna and Asap Rocky step out at 10 p.m. as the show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com

A$AP Rocky, 34, also wore a beanie with a studded checkered design to complement his pearl-encrusted sunglasses and the details on his lighter denim blue jacket.

The rapper stepped out in oversized, green fuzzy slippers with the Louis Vuitton logo to pair with his darker wash jean shorts that had the same gold accents.

The pair recently celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday with a series of photos Rocky posted featuring his son RZA, 13 months, and Rihanna on Instagram.

In one photo, Rocky is seen kissing Rihanna's baby bump as he holds RZA while wearing a white printed T-shirt, blue jeans, and an American flag bandana. The Grammy winner meanwhile wears a white crochet knit playsuit, showcasing her growing tummy. 

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️,” Rocky captioned the post. 

“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” Rihanna commented on the upload. 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last month, the couple celebrated RZA's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.

He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️."

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Speaking about motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months with RZA had been "legendary."

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. 

The Anti singer continued: "You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

