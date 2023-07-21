Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad

A$AP Rocky made his commercial directorial debut a family affair.

In the new Beats Studio Pro ad directed by and starring the rapper, 34, and featuring his new single "RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)," Rocky is working in his home studio when his partner, Rihanna, calls him from the other room.

"Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers," she asks.

Rocky's run takes him to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, though he's chased by fans and paparazzi on the way there and back. In the store, he grabs a pack of diapers off the shelf — AWGEY diapers, with son RZA, 14 months, modeling on the package.

A$AP Rocky's new Beats ad featuring Rihanna and son RZA

Despite the riot around him on the way back, he makes it home and puts the diapers on the table, settling back into his work only to hear Rihanna again.

“Babe! You gotta go back. These are the wrong size!" she yells from the next room as the commercial ends.

The singer, 35, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, recently posted a sweet snap capturing the silhouette of Rocky holding RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

Rihanna/Instagram

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” the “Umbrella” singer captioned the photo.

Rihanna debuted her bump during her iconic 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance.

After making the announcement, a source shared with PEOPLE that the performer "wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," the insider added, referring to A$AP Rocky by his real name, Rakim Mayers.

Asap Rocky Instagram

During an interview for British Vogue's March 2023 issue, Rihanna shared that having a child with the rapper has only strengthened their relationship.

"We're best friends with a baby," the "Diamonds" singer said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."