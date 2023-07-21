Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad

A$AP Rocky is joined by Rihanna and their son in the sweet family-centric commercial

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 08:07PM EDT
Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky to the Store for Diapers with Photo of Son RZA on Package in New Beats Ad
Photo:

Beats by Dre/Youtube

A$AP Rocky made his commercial directorial debut a family affair.

In the new Beats Studio Pro ad directed by and starring the rapper, 34, and featuring his new single "RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)," Rocky is working in his home studio when his partner, Rihanna, calls him from the other room.

"Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers," she asks.

Rocky's run takes him to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, though he's chased by fans and paparazzi on the way there and back. In the store, he grabs a pack of diapers off the shelf — AWGEY diapers, with son RZA, 14 months, modeling on the package.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A$AP Rocky's new Beats ad featuring Rihanna and son RZA

Despite the riot around him on the way back, he makes it home and puts the diapers on the table, settling back into his work only to hear Rihanna again.

“Babe! You gotta go back. These are the wrong size!" she yells from the next room as the commercial ends.

The singer, 35, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, recently posted a sweet snap capturing the silhouette of Rocky holding RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

rihanna

Rihanna/Instagram

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” the “Umbrella” singer captioned the photo. 

Rihanna debuted her bump during her iconic 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance.

After making the announcement, a source shared with PEOPLE that the performer "wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," the insider added, referring to A$AP Rocky by his real name, Rakim Mayers.

A$AP Rocky Shares Father's Day Post with Pregnant Rihanna and Son RZA Ahead of the Arrival of Their Second Child

Asap Rocky Instagram

During an interview for British Vogue's March 2023 issue, Rihanna shared that having a child with the rapper has only strengthened their relationship.

"We're best friends with a baby," the "Diamonds" singer said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Related Articles
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on July 21, 2023 in New York City
Daniel Radcliffe Gives First Glimpse at Baby as He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Join SAG-AFTRA Strikers
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Spars with Son Ben Over Being a 'Good Boy': 'My Calculations Don't Say That'
Marston Hefner and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest Glenn
Hugh Hefner's Son Marston and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest: 'Very Fortunate' (Exclusive)
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Jenna Johnson Admits It Was 'Hard to Navigate' Early Parenting Differences with Val Chmerkovskiy
chrissy teigen baby cuddle pics
Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren
maria menounos baby gift
Maria Menounos Shares the Sweet Baby Gift She Received from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Introduces Her and Joshua Kushner's Second Baby, Newborn Son Elijah Jude
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Tatum Is Going to Be 'Huge' as She Reveals He's Wearing Sizes Ahead of His Age
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles with Her Two Kids on Turkish Getaway: 'Family Vacay'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey
sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics
Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Sex of Their Baby by Smashing Open Guitar
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’