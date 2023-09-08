Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby boy's name is no longer a mystery.

The birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, reveals the couple reportedly named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. He was born on Aug. 1, 2023, according to the birth certificate, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m.

It is the pair’s second baby name that starts with the letter “R,” and is a possible ode to a family of first names all beginning with the same letter. (Rocky’s legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.)

After sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their second baby together in August, an insider told PEOPLE that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it’s something she’s always wanted."

Rihanna, 35, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper are already parents to RZA Athelston. The 15-month-old, who was born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, was named after Wu-Tang co-founder of the same moniker.

The 34-year-old rapper released his latest single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)” on July 20, as the second single from his upcoming fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb. Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator produced the track.



The Barbados native announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show in Phoenix, making history as the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the news to PEOPLE that night, after the singer rubbed her stomach and left the zipper of her red jumpsuit, layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau, down to reveal her baby bump.

