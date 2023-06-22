Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together

Take a look at some of their most stylish moments together — and see how little RZA is already following in his parents' fashionista footsteps!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear many hats — from music superstars, to entrepreneurs to mom and dad. But no matter what role they're taking on, the famous pair always pulls up in style. Whether they're shutting down the Met Gala red carpet or heading out to a causal dinner, Riri and her beau are consistently fashion-forward.

01 of 20 Mom and Dad Take Louis Vuitton Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Best Image / BACKGRID With baby No. 2 on board, Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear men's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in this checkered two-piece denim ensemble, paired with a matching bra top and coordinating beanie. A$AP Rocky perfectly complimented his partner, wearing a stone-washed denim jacket and contrasting denim shorts. The "Praise the Lord" rapper also accented his look with a matching beanie, pearly sunglasses and oversized Louis Vuitton boots.

02 of 20 Paris Pair SplashNews.com After the show, Rihanna took off her jacket and proudly showed off her bare bump, while Rocky changed into a totally different look, swapping out the denim for a black varsity jacket and black beanie.

03 of 20 Couple of the Hour A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. John Shearer/WireImage The power couple arrived fashionably late to the 2023 Met Gala, where Rihanna wore an all-white Valentino look with a headpiece that transformed into a shawl as she made her way up the carpet. Her man, who was dressed by Gucci, wore a tartan kilt over rhinestone-accented jeans with some cool dark shades and an exquisitely tailored blazer to match.

04 of 20 High Fashion A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images The couple literally shut down the carpet as photographers and fans couldn't get enough.

05 of 20 Baby RZA Rocks Dior A$AP Rocky and Rihanna with their son, RZA. A$AP Rocky/instagram With parents like Rihanna and Rocky, it's no surprise that their first-born, RZA, is already sporting his own impressive pint-sized looks. For his birthday this year, his dotting dad released a series of personal pictures, which included this adorable black and red matching moment where RZA rocked some baby Dior sunglasses.

06 of 20 Riri and Rocky at the Oscars A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty There is no shortage of high-profile date nights for the soon-to-be parents of two. In March 2023, the fashionable pair attended 95th Academy Awards where Rocky looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tux while Rihanna brought a pop of color with a mint-green ensemble.

07 of 20 Black Tie A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty The pair also attended the 2023 Golden Globes in January, where Rihanna wore a floor-length black gown featuring a voluminous velvet wrap and matching velvet gloves. She accented the stunning look with a dazzling diamond necklace and some sparkly earrings. Rocky matched his girlfriend's ensemble and opted for a classic black suit by Bottega Veneta, with some shiny diamond earrings of his own.

08 of 20 Seeing Double Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Five months after welcoming RZA, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which featured the singer's song, "Lift Me Up." For the big night, the two wore coordinating olive green looks: Rihanna chose a sparkly, strapless, Rick Owens dress, while Rocky wore an oversized jacket and matching pants that came with a train of their own.

09 of 20 Hats Off Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. SPOT/BACKGRID For a casual dinner date in April 2022, the pair rocked matching white and green trucker hats with "AWGE"— the name of Rocky's creative agency — printed across the front.

10 of 20 Purple Reign A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty During Milan Fashion Week in 2022, the couple dressed to impress at the Gucci show. Rihanna wore a black, leather and lace crop top, with a gold headpiece and purple fur coat. While Rocky's ensemble was more understated, he made sure to add some flair with a pair of oversized orange gloves.

11 of 20 Showing Support A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty Rocky and Rihanna posed for this sweet shot while celebrating the "Diamonds" singer's beauty brands — Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin — at Goya Studios in February 2022. Riri wore a shredded and backless green halter top, which she paired with similarly styled pants that featured a silver hue on top and purple shade down the leg. Her man was right behind her, in a purple Louis Vuitton letterman jacket with a matching purple shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of torn jeans, as well as a purple hat and a pair of green-colored sneakers.

12 of 20 Sweet Surprise A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Diggzy/Shutterstock Dressed in head-to-toe red — eye makeup included — Rihanna surprised shoppers at her new Savage X Fenty store at Westfield Culver City in L.A. in February 2022, shortly after announcing she was expecting her first child. Rocky wore a shimmery grey suit with a crisp white button-down and black tie. He pulled the look together with bright red sneakers to complement his lady.

13 of 20 Parents-to-Be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK In late January 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child as Rihanna showed off her baby bump during a romantic walk around NYC. For the big reveal, A$AP Rocky bundled up in a denim jacket, with a v-neck sweater and black leather pants to complete the look. The beauty mogul, on the other hand, draped her belly in colorful jewels and rocked a bright pink parka paired with distressed denim jeans.

14 of 20 Keeping Cozy Rihanna. Gotham/GC Images During a dinner date in January 2022, the couple tried to shield themselves from the cold N.Y.C. weather by wearing fuzzy ensembles. The brisk weather didn't stop the "Umbrella" singer from showing off her killer legs because though Rocky was bundled up from head to toe, she still opted for some strappy pumps to complete her look.

15 of 20 Ode to the Navy The Image Direct The two showed off their sporty style during an outing in NYC in December 2021. Rihanna wore a full navy tracksuit paired with white sunglasses and A$AP Rocky opted for a red varsity jacket, graphic tee, trucker hat and some jeans.

16 of 20 A Second Coat ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Mike Coppola/Getty In 2021, Rihanna and Rocky were again, late to the Met Gala, but they were totally worth the wait. Rihanna wore a gigantic sculptural coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem, that she accessorized with over 267 carats of Bulgari jewels, plus a Thelma West ring and Maria Tash earrings. A$AP Rocky lit the internet ablaze when it was discovered the colorful quilt he wore as a cape was actually thrifted!

17 of 20 Flashy and Fuzzy A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Raymond Hall/GC Images In July 2021, the dynamic duo sported complementary luscious furs — Rocky in a lime green and pink trapper hat, and a cropped pink and yellow jacket for RiRi.

18 of 20 Out and About Gotham/GC Images In their July 2021 music video shoot, the couple donned fashion-forward looks that featured mostly leather for Rihanna and a monochromatic jacket and pants set topped off with a trucker hat for Rocky.

19 of 20 Freshly Formal A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty The stars are known for creating a statement regardless of the occasion. These ensembles from the two — worn to The Fashion Awards (of course!) in London in 2019, before they even confirmed their relationship — proved that there are no rules when it comes to formality for this pair.