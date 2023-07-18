Ricky Martin's Twin Sons Join Him Onstage for Surprise Appearance amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin was surprised by 14-year-old sons Matteo and Valentino during a concert in Locarno, Switzerland on Monday

Published on July 18, 2023 08:54AM EDT
Ricky martin performing
Ricky Martin performing on stage in Malaga, Spain. Photo:

Startlite/Redferns/Getty Images

Ricky Martin is "Livin' la Vida Loca" alongside his two sons.

The singer, 51, was surprised by twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 14, during a concert in Locarno, Switzerland on Monday when they both took the stage for an impromptu performance.

Martin re-posted a video of the memorable event on Instagram, in which he appeared shocked but happy as Matteo and Valentino began dancing and hyping up the crowd during an interlude. The singer was unable to contain his joy as he introduced his sons to the crowd with a big smile on his face — and danced with them as they waved their arms to the crowd and jumped up and down across the stage. 

“What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland 🇨🇭,” Martin captioned the video alongside hashtags of their names and a crying face emoji.

Several fans noted how “happy” the star looked on stage during the event, which comes weeks after Martin announced his divorce from Jwan Yosef.

“How happy you are with your children 👏👏” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love seeing you three together. Ellos son adorables.”

Ricky martin with twin sons on stage in switzerland
Ricky martin with twin sons on stage in Switzerland.

FabiÃ¡n PiÃ±atares/Instagram

Martin revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month that he and Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Puerto Rican superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist told PEOPLE in a joint statement. 

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continued the ex-couple, who share daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Mike Marsland/Getty

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Renn and Lucia as part of the divorce filing and will continue to raise them with Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 before he met Yosef, as a single parent.

Since the announcement, Martin appears to be focusing his energy on spending more time with his children. Last week, he posted an Instagram Reel with his 14-year-old sons in Monaco, sharing a snapshot of their yacht adventures.

"Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight #Monaco #hijos," he captioned the video, which showed the father and sons striking poses on the yacht and enjoying dips in the water.

