Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'

"And so my day begins," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside the steamy shot

By
Published on May 28, 2023 03:45 PM
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Ricky Martin isn't afraid to get a little steamy!

The musician, 51, shared a post on Instagram this week, in which only the bottom half of his body was photographed.

"….and so my day begins, and I’m feeling good 💪," Martin captioned the post, adding in Spanish, "Empieza mi día. Con fuerza."

Martin's photo, which was soundtracked by Nina Simone's 1965 classic "Feeling Good," gave his followers a glimpse at his morning routine.

The shot shows Martin stepping out of a shower with a towel wrapped around his lower waist, as his leg tattoos and lower stomach were the only parts of him on display.

Martin later included the pic in a collage video posted three days later, which showed him washing dishes, taking a mirror selfie and enjoying life at home during Memorial Day weekend.

"Happy weekend y’all! 🫶💪☀️," Martin captioned the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'Iâm Feeling Good'
Ricky Martin.

Michael Kovac/Getty

While Martin is getting steamy on socials, he's also been updating fans about his home life as well. Back in February, he posted a snap of his doppelgänger 14-year-old son Valentino "Tino," revealing the teenager had grown a mustache in a photo of him getting a haircut.

"Baby no more," wrote Martin in the caption.

Martin welcomed Tino and twin brother Matteo via gestational surrogacy in Aug. 2008, nine years before the music star married husband Jwan Yosef, 38. The couple have since become fathers to daughter Lucia, 4, and 3-year-old son Renn, also via surrogacy.

Last August, Martin went surfing with his twin boys to celebrate their 14th birthday, and even shared a few photos from their day out with the caption, "Great beach day!" 

"Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves," Martin added. "I'm the luckiest dad in the world."

Related Articles
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video of Herself Kissing Boyfriend DDG Amid The Little Mermaid's Release: Watch
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video Kissing Boyfriend DDG amid 'The Little Mermaid' Release: Watch
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Song References Joe Alwyn Split: 'Throw Out Everything We Built or Keep It?'
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
ROLLOUT Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko Says Her 'Healthy, Loving' Relationship with Becca Tilley 'Healed My Younger Self' (Exclusive)
Patrick Xavier Clark mugshot, Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Grand Jury Indicts Takeoff's Alleged Killer as Suspect Is Officially Charged with Murder
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Revealed She Had Unresolved Kidney Issues, Was on 'Multiple Prescriptions' 2 Months Before Death
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Fortune — from Her Music Catalog to Real Estate Portfolio
Tina Turner
Tina Turner's Stylist Reveals She Dyed and Sewed Her Own Wigs: 'The Rock and Roll Betsy Ross' (Exclusive)
Offset & Takeoff
Offset Says It's 'Too Hard' to Talk About Late Migos Member Takeoff: 'That S--- Hurts'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Offset Says Cardi B Inspired Him to Stop Years-Long Codeine Habit: We 'Make Each Other Better'
Tina Turner and Pete Townshend
The Who's Pete Townshend Pays Tribute to Tina Turner: 'She Was an Immense Presence' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn't Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her