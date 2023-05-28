Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'

Ricky Martin isn't afraid to get a little steamy!

The musician, 51, shared a post on Instagram this week, in which only the bottom half of his body was photographed.

"….and so my day begins, and I’m feeling good 💪," Martin captioned the post, adding in Spanish, "Empieza mi día. Con fuerza."

Martin's photo, which was soundtracked by Nina Simone's 1965 classic "Feeling Good," gave his followers a glimpse at his morning routine.

The shot shows Martin stepping out of a shower with a towel wrapped around his lower waist, as his leg tattoos and lower stomach were the only parts of him on display.



Martin later included the pic in a collage video posted three days later, which showed him washing dishes, taking a mirror selfie and enjoying life at home during Memorial Day weekend.

"Happy weekend y’all! 🫶💪☀️," Martin captioned the clip.

Ricky Martin. Michael Kovac/Getty

While Martin is getting steamy on socials, he's also been updating fans about his home life as well. Back in February, he posted a snap of his doppelgänger 14-year-old son Valentino "Tino," revealing the teenager had grown a mustache in a photo of him getting a haircut.

"Baby no more," wrote Martin in the caption.

Martin welcomed Tino and twin brother Matteo via gestational surrogacy in Aug. 2008, nine years before the music star married husband Jwan Yosef, 38. The couple have since become fathers to daughter Lucia, 4, and 3-year-old son Renn, also via surrogacy.

Last August, Martin went surfing with his twin boys to celebrate their 14th birthday, and even shared a few photos from their day out with the caption, "Great beach day!"

"Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves," Martin added. "I'm the luckiest dad in the world."