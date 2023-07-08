Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce from Jwan Yosef After 6 Years of Marriage

The singer reportedly plans to "continue the joint upbringing" of their children Lucia and Renn

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Updated on July 8, 2023 12:36AM EDT
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty, Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Ricky Martin is seeking joint custody of his two children with his husband Jwan Yosef in his divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The former couple announced plans to divorce on Thursday.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer, 51, filed a petition for divorce in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, listing the date of separation as "TBD," according to the documents. He also listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce from the Syrian-Swedish artist, 38.

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. The singer is also father to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he will raise as a single parent. 

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin attend the screening of "Elvis"
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef in 2022.

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

The petition also shows Martin will pay spousal support to Yosef. Martin has also "yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party" based on the terms of their premarital agreement, the document reads. Martin also noted that there are "no such assets or debts that I know of" for the court to divide among the two parties. 

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star will also pay his attorney's fees in the divorce process, according to the document.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," Martin and Yosef told PEOPLE in a joint statement Thursday. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Martin and Yosef connected on Instagram in 2015 and started dating six months later after meeting in person in London. They became engaged in 2016 and announced their marriage in January 2018. According to the court documents, the two married on Aug. 29, 2017.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef attend the amfAR Cannes Gala
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef in 2022.

Gisela Schober/Getty

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," Martin told E! News in January 2018. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

Martin added, "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."

Yosef, an award-winning painter and conceptual artist, opened a new studio in Los Angeles earlier this year. His accolades include the 2013 Threadneedle Prize, according to Vogue Arabia, and a 2020 Archiproducts Design Award for rugs he designed inspired by his work with duct tape.

As for Martin, he has continued adding more acting credits to his name. After earning an Emmy nomination for playing Antonio D'Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, he was cast in Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy Palm Royale with Kristen WiigLaura DernAllison Janney, and Carol Burnett. He will also co-headline The Trilogy Tour with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias throughout North America this fall. 

