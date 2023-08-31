Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement Agreement Nearly 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement agreement, two months after the singer filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" musician and painter have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce.

Now, Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, just need to a judge to sign off so it can become finalized.

Last month, Martin and Yosef announced they were divorcing in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Puerto Rican superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist said.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continue the ex-couple, who share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. (Martin previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.)



Martin and Yosef initially connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later, after meeting in person for the first time in London. They made their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year before tying the knot in 2018.



Clockwise from left: Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef and sons Valentino Martin and Matteo Martin in December 2016. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Shortly after revealing their plans to divorce, Martin opened to Telemundo Puerto Rico to discuss the couple's decision to separate and how they'll continue to co-parent daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3.

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together," the Grammy-winning musician told the outlet.

"This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic," said Martin of his divorce from Yosef before detailing how they came to the decision to split. "We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

"When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief," he added. "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single."

