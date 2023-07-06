Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children," the ex-couple tells PEOPLE in a statement

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
and Jason Sheeler
Published on July 6, 2023
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin in May 2022. Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty

After six years of marriage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Puerto Rican superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist tell PEOPLE in a joint statement.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continue the ex-couple, who share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. (Martin previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.)

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin in May 2022. Lionel Hahn/Getty

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, first connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later, after meeting in person for the first time in London. They made their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year before getting married in 2018.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer shared the news of their union during an interview with E! News in January 2018. "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," he told the outlet. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

Both men, who each speak multiple languages, have spoken about their determination to pass down their linguistic flexibility to their four children.

"We speak Spanish at home, but they also speak English and French," Martin shared during a 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that his twin sons were enrolled in a French school. "I want them to be exposed to everything."

Ricky Martin (2nd L), artist Jwan Yosef (R), and sons Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin in 2016. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Yosef has said he's teaching their two youngest kids Arabic as well. "The way I bring up my babies is that I focus on Arabic rather than English or Swedish," he told My Kali. "I taught my kid how to count to 10 in Arabic and she's only 2, which is wonderful."

An accomplished painter and a conceptual artist, Yosef has won awards including the Threadneedle Prize for exhibiting artists in London and the Beers Contemporary Award for Emerging Art in London, both in 2013, per Vogue Arabia. In 2020, he won the Archiproducts Design Award for a series of rugs he designed inspired by his work with duct tape. He opened a new studio in L.A. earlier this year.

Martin is set to star in the main cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming period comedy Palm Royale alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett. Later this year, he'll embark on The Trilogy Tour throughout North America with co-headliners Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias.

