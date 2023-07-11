Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef

The singer and his sons enjoyed a day on a yacht in Monaco ahead of a show

Updated on July 11, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Photo:

Ricky Martin/Instagram

Ricky Martin is enjoying some downtime with his two older kids.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer, 51, enjoyed some time in Monaco with his 14-year-old twin sonsMatteo and Valentino, sharing an Instagram Reel of their yacht adventures on Instagram Tuesday.

"Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight #Monaco #hijos," he captioned the video, which showed the father and sons striking poses on the yacht and enjoying dips in the water.

Martin also shares son Renn, 3, and daughter Lucia, 4, with ex Jwan Yosef. The former couple announced that they were divorcing after six years of marriage earlier this month.

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Renn and Lucia as part of the divorce filing, and will continue to raise the twins as a single parent.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," Martin and Yosef told PEOPLE in a joint statement Thursday. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky Martin (2nd L), artist Jwan Yosef (R), and sons Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The singer enjoys spending time with his children and has said he "would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family."

He has said previously that he's not opposed to having more children. "There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family],' " Martin said in 2020.

