Ricky Martin Says He and Ex Jwan Yosef Are 'Better Than Ever' Post-Divorce: 'We Knew This Had to Happen'

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together," said Martin in a new interview

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL at the Museum of Modern Art on December 14, 2021 in New York City
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Some relationships are simply meant to end, and that was the case for Ricky Martin and ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

After announcing plans to divorce last month, Martin opened to Telemundo Puerto Rico this week about the time leading up to their decision to separate and how they'll continue to co-parent daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3.

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together," the 51-year-old superstar, who's also father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, told the outlet.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin attend the screening of "Elvis"
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin.

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

"This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic," said Martin of his divorce from Yosef, 38, before detailing the conversations that led to the decision to split. "We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

"When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief," added the "Livin' La Vida Loca" performer. "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single."

Last month, Martin revealed to PEOPLE that he and Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef attend the amfAR Cannes Gala
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef.

Gisela Schober/Getty

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Grammy winner and the Syrian-Swedish artist told PEOPLE in a joint statement. 

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continued the ex-couple.

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Renn and Lucia as part of the divorce filing and will continue to raise them with Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 before he met Yosef, as a single parent.

Jwan Yosef (L) and singer Ricky Martin at the MOCA Gala 2017 honoring Jeff Koons at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin. John Sciulli/Getty

Since the announcement, Martin appears to be focusing his energy on spending more time with his children. The singer was surprised by Matteo and Valentino during a concert in Locarno, Switzerland on July 17 when they both took the stage for an impromptu performance.

Martin re-posted a video of the memorable event on Instagram, in which he appeared shocked but happy as the twins began dancing and hyping up the crowd during an interlude. The musician was unable to contain his joy as he introduced his sons to the crowd with a big smile on his face — and danced with them as they waved their arms to the crowd and jumped up and down across the stage. 

"What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland 🇨🇭," Martin captioned the video alongside hashtags of their names and a crying face emoji.

Related Articles
Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video
Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Younger Sister Gracie — See the Photos!
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Says Life with Blake Shelton 'Just Works' — Despite Their Contrasting Lifestyles
Justin sticks out his tongue at his father; Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
Justin Trudeau’s Father Pierre Trudeau Also Ended His Marriage While He Was Canada’s Prime Minister
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
Tia Mowry Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 03 03 23
Tia Mowry Says She's 'Nervous and Terrified' About Dating After Divorce: 'I'm So Inexperienced'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving Soho house
Justin and Hailey Bieber Spend a Date Night at Soho House in L.A. — See the Photos!
Jennifer Hudson and Common attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's Dating Common: 'He's a Beautiful Man'
Post Malone performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival
Post Malone Reveals He Got Engaged 2 Years Ago in Las Vegas — and She Initially Said 'No'
Liam Payne poses in the evian VIP Suite; Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles from One Direction
Liam Payne Celebrates One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' Nearing 1 Billion Streams: 'Miss You Boys'
divorce rate
Divorce Etiquette Expert Weighs in on the Dos and Don'ts of Breaking Up amid Numerous Celebrity Splits
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards amid Her Separation: I ‘Root for People to Work it Out’
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Still Questions How She 'Tolerated the Intolerable' But Has Many Days of 'Pure Peace'
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik
Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa
Tina Knowles Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Before Heading to Beyonce ConcertÂ 
Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert