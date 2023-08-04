Some relationships are simply meant to end, and that was the case for Ricky Martin and ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

After announcing plans to divorce last month, Martin opened to Telemundo Puerto Rico this week about the time leading up to their decision to separate and how they'll continue to co-parent daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3.

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together," the 51-year-old superstar, who's also father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14, told the outlet.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin. Lionel Hahn/Getty

"This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic," said Martin of his divorce from Yosef, 38, before detailing the conversations that led to the decision to split. "We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

"When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief," added the "Livin' La Vida Loca" performer. "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single."

Last month, Martin revealed to PEOPLE that he and Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. Gisela Schober/Getty

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Grammy winner and the Syrian-Swedish artist told PEOPLE in a joint statement.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continued the ex-couple.

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Renn and Lucia as part of the divorce filing and will continue to raise them with Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 before he met Yosef, as a single parent.



Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin. John Sciulli/Getty

Since the announcement, Martin appears to be focusing his energy on spending more time with his children. The singer was surprised by Matteo and Valentino during a concert in Locarno, Switzerland on July 17 when they both took the stage for an impromptu performance.

Martin re-posted a video of the memorable event on Instagram, in which he appeared shocked but happy as the twins began dancing and hyping up the crowd during an interlude. The musician was unable to contain his joy as he introduced his sons to the crowd with a big smile on his face — and danced with them as they waved their arms to the crowd and jumped up and down across the stage.

"What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland 🇨🇭," Martin captioned the video alongside hashtags of their names and a crying face emoji.