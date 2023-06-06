Ricki Lake Shares Nude Photo Celebrating ‘Complete Self-Acceptance’: ‘Grateful’

Ricki Lake is feeling liberated!



The former talk show host, 54, celebrated having “complete self-acceptance" of herself on Monday by sharing a nude photo of herself to Instagram.



In the picture, Lake flashed a big smile as she sat in a running bathtub, on what appeared to be a deck. The photo was snapped as she had her head tilted towards the sky and her arms covering her chest.

Lake hinted to followers in her caption that she is embracing her world to fullest. She championed herself and her husband Ross Burningham, who she married in January, in the post.

“Hands down, these days are the best of my life,” Lake wrote.

“54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love. ♥️," she wrote.

“Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever. ♥️ Oh and #millvalley is the s---! ♥️. #nature #redwoods #love #gratitude #groundedeuphoria #selflove ♥️."

Lake is celebrating "complete self-acceptance". John Lamparski/Getty

The Hairspray alum was showered with praise from famous friends after posting the nude photo.

Fellow talk show host alum Rosie O'Donnell wrote in the comment section: “I can’t explain how much I adore you ❤️,” while Lucifer actress Rachael Harris added: “You just keep getting better and better lady ❤️ 🙌 👏 👏 👏.”

Lake’s latest post comes three years after she shaved her head, in another personally liberating moment.

In December 2022, the former stage star opened up about the "drastic decision" on Instagram as she uploaded a 2019 video of the moment, while recounting her struggles with androgenic alopecia — a hair loss condition she dealt with privately for almost 30 years before sharing her story in 2020.

In the clip, Lake buzzed off her hair while a friend helped her guide the razor. At one point, Lake gathered pieces of her cut hair and held them close to her chest.

"I have never shared this raw video footage before but felt like I wanted to now, for those of you who have followed my story and have been invested in it," Lake captioned the clip at the time. "Some of you know my struggle all too well personally and I want you to know, I truly feel you."

She noted that the video showed her coming to "a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance."

