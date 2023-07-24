Rick Ross Calls Purchase of $37 Million Mega-Mansion in Miami 'a Major Piece to the Puzzle' — See Photos

Rick Ross' real estate spree continues.

The rapper, 47, recently added another plum property to his growing portfolio with the purchase of a $37 million mansion in Miami. The waterfront home is located on the exclusive guard-gated Star Island, which is off Biscayne Bay and boasts a number of A-list residents.

The "Rich Is Gangsta" hitmaker's new digs sit on a 40,000-square-foot lot offering 100 feet of waterfront, according to his real estate agent, Kimberly Knausz of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who worked with Ross's sister Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami, to broker the deal.

Luxury TV / ONE Sothebyâs International Realty

The 12,374 sq. ft. home features six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a chef's kitchen and a bay-facing primary suite outfitted with dual walk-in closets and bathrooms. The property's outdoor amenities include a heated pool, a summer kitchen, a 40-foot dock, and direct bay and ocean access.

“He instantly fell in love with the grand entry — it has a very long driveway stretching towards the mansion that creates an air of real luxury," Knausz tells PEOPLE. "The architecture also played a part, as it’s far beyond the ordinary modern home, and he plans to enhance it to reflect his personal style.”

Ross described the big-ticket purchase as "a major piece to the puzzle" in building his real estate portfolio.

Luxury TV / ONE Sothebyâs International Realty

In April, Ross revealed that he bought a home in Texas, sharing a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a cowboy hat and western boots. "I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State," he wrote, signing the post, "Rodeo Rick."

The same month, the "Hustlin'" singer reportedly scooped up an Atlanta-area estate. And in March 2021, he paid cash for former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire's Florida home in Southwest Ranches, west of Fort Lauderdale. "It's a sprawling estate in a very secluded area," he told PEOPLE at the time. "From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Luxury TV / ONE Sothebyâs International Realty

The musician also owns a 45,000-square-foot, 109-room mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, which he's dubbed "The Promise Land." The home, which sits on 235 acres, was notably used as a stand-in for Prince Akeem Joffer's (Eddie Murphy) palace in the 2021 film Coming 2 America, according to NBC News.

