Equestrian Rich Fellers Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teen Student

The Olympian pleaded guilty to charges, two years after he was arrested when student Maggie Kehring first came forward with allegations

By
Published on July 13, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Olympic Equestrian Rich Fellers Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Student
Rich Fellers pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a minor. Photo:

Washington County Jail

Equestrian Rich Fellers has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

Two years after a student of his came forward and accused him of abusing her when she was 17 years old, the Olympian, 63, pleaded guilty this week to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Washington County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Fellers' plea to PEOPLE on Thursday.

Fellers has agreed to a four-year sentence on federal charges and a concurrent 30-month sentence on Washington County, Oregon charges, local news outlet KOIN reports.

The Oregon Judicial Department website notes this week's guilty plea on two counts of "Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree," with his hearing scheduled for late October.

The news of Fellers' plea comes after the show jumper and coach — who competed at the 2012 Olympics — was arrested in 2021 by Tualatin, Oregon police after being accused by Maggie Kehring of abusing her as a teen. He had initially pleaded not guilty to all four felony charges, though the arrest led to a permanent suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Rich Fellers
Rich Fellers poses for a photo in Los Angeles in 2015.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock 

Kehring told Bloomberg in 2022 that Fellers expressed his love for her when she was 16 years old, and said she was "not a little girl anymore."

“I put the phone down and was filled with fear,” she recalled in the 2022 interview. “I knew I couldn’t leave that barn. He was supposed to be the one to help me get to the Olympics.”

Kehring told the outlet that Fellers, over the course of subsequent months, told her he loved her and would place his hand on her thigh under the table during dinners with his family. She also said that she noted itinerary changes being made that meant when she traveled with Fellers to equestrian shows, the two would spend more time alone together and said she and Fellers first had sex after her 17th birthday. Fellers’ wife, Shelley, caught the two together in 2020 after a show in Michigan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I have no comment on the Rich Fellers case,” Kehring said Wednesday, per equestrian title Chronicle of the Horse. “The public record speaks for itself. Right now, I send my thoughts to those victims of sexual abuse navigating the very emotional and difficult legal process.”

Rich Fellers of the Usa Celebrates on the Podium After Winning the Rolex Fei World Cup Final on 'Flexible' in Den Bosch Netherlands 22 April 2012
Rich Fellers wins the Rolex Fei World Cup Final in 2012.

Robin Utrecht/EPA/Shutterstock

The outlet also notes that Fellers' latest guilty plea was part of a deal which added federal charges to his state felony charges, and should allow Fellers to serve his prison time at a medium-security federal prison.

According to Chronicle of the Horse, Fellers' wife filed for divorce in March 2021, and Kehring's family has since launched the #WeRideTogether online campaign covering sexual misconduct in the equestrian sport.

“For all the horrible people in the equestrian community that said terrible things about Maggie, I think there can be no clearer vindication for what she’s been through [than this],” Russell Prince, attorney for Kehring, told the outlet.

“There’s quite a few people who owe Maggie Kehring and the Kehring family some heartfelt apologies.”

Related Articles
Viridiana Arevalo
Man Who Strangled Pregnant Sister, Claiming She Was an 'Embarrassment,' Gets 40 Years in Prison
Daylan Guillen
'Really Sweet' Boy, 6, Is Killed in Attack by Pit Bull Mix, and Family Requests Dog Be Euthanized
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
Dentist James Craig, Accused of Poisoning Wife, Googled 'How to Make Murder Look Like a Heart Attack': Cops
2 firefighters shot in Birmingham with no suspect in custody
2 Firefighters Hospitalized After Being Shot Inside Fire Station in Suspected Targeted Attack
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles
California Hospital Facing Federal Civil Rights Investigation for Treatment of Black Women in Childbirth
leslie van houten parolled
All About Leslie Van Houten, Who Was Convicted of Killing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca as Manson Follower
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
University of Idaho to Pause Demolition of Home Where 4 Students Were Murdered
Fanta Xayavong and Manijeh âManiâ Starren
Internet Searches of Suspect, Who Police Believe Is Linked to Two Women's Murders, Revealed
Anthony DiMaria and Leslie Van Houten
Anthony DiMaria, Nephew of Man Murdered by Manson Family, Speaks Out Following Leslie Van Houten’s Release
Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck Shot to Death by Patient
'Highly Respected and Beloved' Tenn. Surgeon Allegedly Shot to Death By Patient Inside an Exam Room
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
Suspect Arrested After 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Grandmother's Birthday in Chicago
Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. authorities arrested Rivera, who is accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021
California Man Arrested in Connection with Suspected Serial Killings of Sex Workers in Mexico
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter: ‘It Was Just Crazy'
Husband Arrested in Fort Ripley Hit-and-Run Death
Husband Arrested Over Death of Wife, 2 Weeks After She was Discovered Beside Minnesota Road
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
Miami girl, 6, bites would-be kidnapper
6-Year-Old Miami Girl Escapes Would-Be Abductor By Biting His Arm, Police Say